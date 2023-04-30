KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney men's 4x400-meter relay team set a new school record Friday night and the Lopers won five other events at the Drake Relays and Prairie Wolf Invitational this weekend.

Inn Des Moines, junior Micah Swedberg, freshman Conner Wells, junior Jack Drahota and junior Wes Ferguson turned in a 3:11.87 to finish fifth overall and eclipse the Loper standard of 3:12.36 set in April 2015.

Ferguson then won the University/College 800-meter run on Saturday, finishing in 1:49.33.

Also in Des Moines, senior Luke Stuckey was ninth in the seeded University/College 1,500 (3:49.72), senior Brayden Sorensen cleared 6-10¾ to be 10th in the high jump and sophomore Gabrielle Oborny reached 12-0½ in the women's vault.

On Saturday in Lincoln, freshman high jumper Brianna Russell led the Lopers as she went a season-best 5-9¼ to place first. The effort moves her up to third all-time at UNK and is the best effort in Division II so far this year.

Junior Nicole Messbarger in the 400 (57.03), junior Alex Homan in the vault (15-6½) and freshman Mitchell Deer in the 400 (50.58) were winners.