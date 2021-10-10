UNK rebounds from first loss to defeat Missouri Western 35-14

KEARNEY — For University of Nebraska at Kearney football fans, the tail end of the third quarter brought back some flashbacks.

A 21-point lead that — poof — disappeared in a 42-38 Fort Hays State victory.

Saturday, a week later, the Lopers again saw a lead disappearing.

“We had a bad taste in our mouths coming off Fort Hays last week,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said. “You get going in that second half, you get up three touchdowns and you’re still panicking, so maybe we learned from that experience.”

This time, Missouri Western couldn’t catch up as UNK held on for a 38-14 victory.

Quarterback TJ Davis threw three touchdown passes, ran for another, and the special teams came up with the last touchdown as the Lopers celebrated a key MIAA victory.

“You look at their scores, you look at their team, you look at their size, you look at their speed, that’s a very good MIAA football team,” Lynn said of Missouri Western. “We were worried coming in. They’re everything an MIAA team is and if you don’t step out and play, you’re going to get beat.”