UNK rebounds from first loss to defeat Missouri Western 35-14

KEARNEY — For University of Nebraska at Kearney football fans, the tail end of the third quarter brought back some flashbacks.
A 21-point lead that — poof — disappeared in a 42-38 Fort Hays State victory.
Saturday, a week later, the Lopers again saw a lead disappearing.
“We had a bad taste in our mouths coming off Fort Hays last week,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said. “You get going in that second half, you get up three touchdowns and you’re still panicking, so maybe we learned from that experience.”
This time, Missouri Western couldn’t catch up as UNK held on for a 38-14 victory.
Quarterback TJ Davis threw three touchdown passes, ran for another, and the special teams came up with the last touchdown as the Lopers celebrated a key MIAA victory.
“You look at their scores, you look at their team, you look at their size, you look at their speed, that’s a very good MIAA football team,” Lynn said of Missouri Western. “We were worried coming in. They’re everything an MIAA team is and if you don’t step out and play, you’re going to get beat.”
That was a threat as UNK struggled, at least on offense, throughout the first half. The Lopers had 135 yards of total offense at halftime and led 7-0 on a 10-play, 47-yard drive capped by Davis’ 1-yard touchdown run.
But Missouri Western didn’t do any better, with no possession covering more than 20 yards.
UNK’s first possession of the second half didn’t look any better — there plays and 3 yards. The ensuing punt, however, changed the complexion of the game.
Punt returner Trey Vaval tried to hurdle a tackler and UNK’s Blake Bubak made the hit. The ball popped out and UNK recovered.
On the first play from scrimmage Davis, who had gotten the ball back from running back Damien Cearns, hit a wide-open JerQon Conners down to the eight.
Three plays later, Davis hit Conners for a 5-yard touchdown.
“Especially in that first half, we were struggling. Our interior run game wasn’t exactly clicking. We knew we needed to get a spark,” Lynn said.
The trick play “strike through the air got us going.”
Davis, who was 9 of 16 passing for 171 yards, hit Kylan Herrera for a 31-yard touchdown later in the third quarter and hit Michael Koch for a 57-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Missouri Western couldn’t keep up, even though backup quarterback Reagan Jones came on in the second half and did his Davis impression, running for 99 yards on eight carries, including a 25-yard touchdown.
Jones also threw a 9-yard touchdown pass that made the score 28-14 with more than eight minutes to play — dredging up the memories of the week before.
Throughout the week, the coaches asked the defensive players how they would react.
“We used that as fuel throughout the week,” said Bubak, who made seven tackles from his safety position. “The biggest thing was we could either let that game catapult us in a positive direction or in a negative direction. ... I think we used last week to catapult us in the right direction.”
Missouri Western finished with 265 yards and struggled to establish a consistent offense.
The Griffons’ hopes of rallying died when Vaval fumbled a punt inside the 5-yard line and UNK’s George Amegatcher recovered in the end zone.
“We didn’t get down. We did our thing. The defense played lights out and we just kind of got going,” Lynn said.