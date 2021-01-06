UNK ranked No. 1 in preseason volleyball poll

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team is ranked No. 1 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason Division II coaches’ poll.

This marks UNK’s 26th week ranked No. 1. The Lopers went 38-1 last year to finish the year ranked second.

The Lopers tallied 1,138 points and 17 first-place votes. Central Region rival Concordia-St. Paul is second with 1,095 points and two first-place votes. Defending national champion Cal State San Bernardino was third with 1,070 points and 28 first-place votes.

There will be no NCAA Division II Tournament this season with schools and conferences around the land playing volleyball this winter and spring. Some schools and conferences are not holding a spring season and that includes the California Collegiate Athletic Association, home to San Bernardino. The Coyotes also have lost 2019 National Player of the Year Alexis Cardoza to the transfer portal.

UNK’s “2020” season will run from end of February until the end of April. That schedule will be released soon and include roughly 20 dates. The season will feature:

No MIAA champion crowned (regular season or postseason);

An MIAA Invitational tournament will be held in April;

Match results will not count on a school’s all-time record;

Match results will not count toward head coaches’ career record;

Match results will not count toward players’ career stats;

Official stats will be not required for each match;

Only one official needs to be in attendance;

Line judges do not need to be certified;

Videostreaming is available for every match.