CHADRON — The fifth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team scored 110.5 points to place second at the Super Region VI Tournament Saturday in Chadron.

The Lopers qualified six for the NCAA Division II Championships March 10-11 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A top-three finish in one of 10 weight classes is good for a trip to nationals.

UNK's heavy hitters in the upper weights — Billy Higgins, Austin Eldredge and Lee Herrington — rolled to first-place finishes. Higgins is ranked first nationally, Herrington second and Eldredge third.

The rest of the Lopers had to fight their way through the consolation bracket and win the third-place match to qualify. Making that run were junio Nick James, senior John Burger and redshirt freshman Kaden Hart

Colorado freshman Joey Airola lost his third-place match with redshirt senior Hayden Prince medically forfeiting out of the tourney. He was trying to wrestle after a torn ACL suffered in January. Also ending their years were senior Teontae Wilson and freshman Bishop Murray.

No. 7 Adams State won the team race with 114 points. Colorado Mexa was third with 101. Adams State had five national qualifiers and Mesa four.

Higgins had three tech falls, by a combined score of 59-12, to return to the NCAA's with Herrington having a much harder path to gold. He needed a takedown with 10 seconds left in the semis to get past Taniela Feliciano-Takafua, 6-4, of Simon Fraser. Things were just as tough against hometown hero Mason Watt of Chadron. A second stall call on Watt with 14 seconds remaining gave Herrington a 3-2 win.

Among the national tech fall leaders, Eldredge had two rare pins to start the tourney. After a major decision, he once again slipped past nationally-ranked Cade Lindsey of Fort Hays, 5-4. Riding time provided the winning margin after Lindsey was awarded a penalty point down the stretch.

Returning from knee surgery, James shook off a first-round loss and rolled to a third-place finish at 141 pounds. He won his last four matches by a combined tally of 52-18.

Burger is back in the NCAA's for a third time but his previous trips came as a Limestone (S.C.) Saint. Like James, he returned from a loss in strong fashion by taking his last two matches by a combined score of 25-3.

Hart, coming back from his own January surgery, had three wins to advance. His 8-3 third-place win featured two takedowns and riding time in the third period.

Pairings for the NCAA's will be released earlier next week.