UNK pulls away for a 38-20 win over Fort Hays State

KEARNEY — The satisfaction of a 38-20 victory over Fort Hays State spilled out of the University of Nebraska at Kearney locker room.

Before Saturday night, the UNK coaches never experienced the thrill of victory over the Tigers.

The players had agonizing memories of last year's loss to Fort Hays in a game they led by 28 points.

"This is definitely one of those games I had circled," Loper 'COVID senior' linebacker Jacey Nutter said. "I had never beaten them live while I've been here. It feels great to finally get them and it feels great for Coach Lynn and the coaching staff, too."

UNK's first win over Fort Hays since 2005 didn't come easily. The Tigers took the opening kick and rode the passing arm of quarterback Chance Fuller, moving 65 yards in 13 plays to go ahead 7-0 after Adrian Soto's 1-yard touchdown run.

Nutter said the defense needed to get the feel for what Fort Hays planned to do. The Tigers have played without Fuller since the season opener and had adjusted to playing without him.

"We had three or four different plans based on what they were going to try. Basically, on that first drive, we kind of felt them out and got a good idea what they were going to try and adopted our defensive scheme to fit it," Nutter said.

The Lopers (4-1) forced a punt on the Tigers' next possession, ending a streak of seven straight possessions where Fuller led the Tigers to a touchdown. They kept up the defensive success, not allowing a Fort Hays State touchdown until midway through the third quarter.

Fuller, who completed 21 of 32 passes for 219 yards, left the game late in the fourth quarter with an injury. He had a third-quarter touchdown pass but threw two interceptions — both of which were critical. Tre O'Guinn snagged a time pass just in front of the goal line and returned it to midfield and All-American safety Darius Swanson returned his interception to the Tiger 6, setting up UNK's second score and a 14-7 halftime lead.

"Anytime we couldn't get going offensively tonight, which was quite a bit there early in the game, our defense responded," coach Josh Lynn said.

Even with the 14-7 lead at halftime, the UNK offense had just 85 yards of total offense. Damien Cearns rushed for an 11-yard touchdown on UNK's opening drive and quarterback TJ Davis scored on a 2-yard run after Swanson's interception.

Lynn credited the Fort Hays State coaches with putting together a solid game plan against the Lopers' rushing game that was the best in the MIAA.

"They kind of left some of their bigger people off the defensive line and put a little more speed in the defensive ends. That kind of gave us a little bit of trouble. But credit Coach Thatcher. he figured them out and there, late in the third and fourth quarters, he got us in the right plays and just methodically got us down the field."

The big play came in the third quarter when Davis found true freshman tight end Luke Blatchford from Lincoln Southeast running down the middle of the field for a 48-yard touchdown. It was Blatchford's first catch of his career and Davis' second completion of the game.

Blatchford said he wasn't the primary receiver on the play but when he slipped by the safety, "I knew TJ was going to see that and give me a good ball."

He said the ball "was going in slow motion" and after he made the catch, he stumbled and nearly fell down before regaining his balance and getting to the end zone.

"At the time, we weren't moving the ball and we knew that at some point we were going to need to take another shot. We'd been running a similar play to that short side of the field just about every third-down situation so we thought was a good time to throw that little play-action pass to Luke," Lynn said.

The touchdown took the shackles off the Loper offense that scored on its last four possessions. Davis, who completed 7 of 15 passes for 133 yards, hit Xavier Delk for a 10-yard score and Bailey Torres for a 38-yard score, and Junior Gonzalez kicked a 39-yard field goal as UNK went ahead 38-13.

Fort Hays (1-4) scored its last touchdown on a 1-yard run with two seconds left in the game.