KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team is the preseason favorite in the 2023 MIAA coaches’ poll.

The poll was released Friday with the league’s 11 coaches not allowed to vote for their own team.

UNK went 28-6 last year and finished second in both the regular season and post-season tournament. Northwest Missouri State is the defending regular-season champion with Washburn the tournament champion after defeating the Lopers in four sets.

The Lopers tallied 92 points and four first-place votes in this year’s poll with Northwest Missouri second with three first-place votes. Central Oklahoma finished third in the poll and Washburn fourth.

Since joining the MIAA in 2012, UNK has won five MIAA Tournaments, been the outright regular-season champs four times and shared the regular-season title twice. Additionally, the Lopers won the 2021 MIAA spring tourney after the 2020 fall season was canceled.

Head coach Rick Squiers has two All-Americans, Emersen Cyza and Jaden Ferguson, in the rotation as well as three other All-MIAA honorees.

The annual “Blue/White” scrimmage is scheduled for 3 p.m. today in the Health & Sports Center.

MIAA Volleyball Preseason Coaches Poll with first-place votes in parentheses: 1, Nebraska Kearney (4) 92. 2, Northwest Missouri (3) 88. 3, Central Oklahoma (2) 80. 4, Washburn (2) 77. 5, Central Missouri 73. 6, Pittsburg State 53. 7, Missouri Western 45. 8, Missouri Southern 35. 9, Fort Hays State 29. 10, Emporia State 19. 11, Newman 14.