UNK opens wrestling season with dual win over Chadron State

  • Updated
Nick James

UNK's Nick James maintains control of Chadron State's Ethan Leake during Sunday's dual at the UNK Health and Sports Center. James won by a decision and UNK won the match 24-13.

 Buck Mahoney, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The national championship banner and a new lineup were unveiled Sunday when the No. 1-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team hosted Chadron State for a dual meet at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

The final result looked the same.

Powered by familiar faces in the heavier weights, the Lopers defeated Chadron State 24-13.

"Once we get to 174, 184, 197 (pounds) those are guys that have been there and done it. They have the experience so they are guys you can really rely on in duals," UNK coach Dalton Jensen said.

UNK's third-ranked Nick James (141 pounds), second-ranked Austin Eldridge (174), first-ranked Billy Higgins (184) and fifth-ranked Hayden Prince (197) — all returning starters — scored 14 of the Lopers' points, helping UNK erase what was a 10-0 Chadron State lead.

The rest of the lineup consisted of new faces.

"We had a lot of young guys in the lineup today. For six of the guys, this was their first time in the Loper singlet wresting in a dual. Four of those were redshirt freshmen, too," Jensen said. "It's an opportunity for them to step out and fill the shoes of the seniors."

John Burger (149), Kaden Hart (165) and Crew Howard (285) picked up UNK's other wins with Burger winning by a major decision. Hart won 2-0 scoring both points on stalling calls against his opponent, and Howard won 2-1 with riding time.

"Overall (I'm) pleased how we wrestled. We are a better team that what we showcased today but we'll stick to our normal process and focus on February and March and keep these guys progressing and improving," Jensen said.

Saturday, UNK hosts the annual Younes Hospitality Open at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

UNK 24, Chadron State 13

125 — Quade Smith, C, dec. Hector Serratos, K, 8-0. 133 — Quentrevion Campbell, C, pinned Jordan Kelber, K, 4:17. 141 — Nick James, K, dec. Ethan Leake, C, 9-3. 149 — John Burger, K, dec. Brandon Paredes, C, 9-0. 157 — Luke Goncalves, C, dec. Tyler Collins, K, 9-6. 165 — Kaden Hart, K, dec. Javen Palmer, C, 2-0. 174 — Austin Eldredge, K, won by tech fall over Rowdy Pfeil, C, 17-2; 3:30. 184 — Billy Higgins, K, dec. Keegan Gehlhausen, C, 10-8. 197 — Hayden Prince, K, dec. Eli Hinojosa, C, 4-2. 285 — Crew Howard, K, dec. Mason Watt, C, 2-1.

