KEARNEY — Washburn scored in the 52nd and 82nd minutes to hold off the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 2-1, Sunday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.

This was the non-MIAA game between the Ichabods (5-1-0) and the Lopers (1-4-0).

UNK has scored five goals so far this season, surpassing last year's scoring total.

"Tough outcome. We're sick of going down 2-0, coming back and then missing a chance to get a draw in the final minute," UNK head coach Rob Breton said. "They are good and should be near the top of the conference this year. It was hard-fought and I'm proud of the girls."

Washburn had six of its 10 corners in the second half with UNK fighting off each one. However, a bit of a bad break – like in Friday's 1-0 loss at Fort Hays State – got the Lopers at 52:55. Washburn's Khloe Schuckman took a shot on the goal line from about 10 yards out. Her shot slightly deflected off the shoulder of a Loper defender and that was enough for the ball to sneak into the right corner of the goal.

Almost 30 minutes later, junior reserve Jadyn Allen got loose near the left box and tallied her third goal of the fall.

UNK cut the lead in half when Lincoln sophomore Corynne Olsen tallied her second goal of the year at 88:39. She was at the top of the box and scored after getting a pass from junior Katie Pagel.

On Friday, Fort Hays State senior Hannah Mares scored via a corner kick to account for the only goal in the Tigers' 1-0 victory.

With time winding down, Fort Hays (4-0-1) was awarded a free kick with UNK freshman keeper Susie Bovaird recording a save as she poked the ball over the top of the goal. However, that led to a corner with Mares finding the back of the as the ball bounced off several Tigers and Lopers.

UNK is back in action Friday, hosting Emporia State.

Loper cross country team outruns NU, other D-I team in Lincoln

LINCOLN – The UNKN men's cross country team placed third and the women seventh at the annual Greeno/Dirksen Invitational Saturday morning in Lincoln.

The 23rd-ranked men placed all five scorers in the top 15 to score 51 points. The field consisted of 31 teams and more than 350 finishers. UNK came in ahead of Nebraska, Creighton, Iowa State, Wichita State and Northern Colorado as well as MIAA rival Northwest Missouri State. Kansas tallied 29 points to edge Drake (31) for first place.

All five scorers on the 27th-ranked UNK women's in the top 32 to score 109 points and finish ahead of Creighton, UNO, Northern Colorado and Northwest Missouri. No. 4 Winona State (22) won with Iowa State (52) the runner-up and NAIA No. 6 St. Mary of Kansas third (55). The Huskers came in fourth (62).

UNK sophomore Nick Abdalla finished 11th in the men's race Junior Mara Hemmer led the Loper women with a 35th-pace finish.

The Lopers head to another large meet, the annual Chile Pepper Festival at Arkansas, on Sept. 29.

Volleyball team rebounds from loss at Washburn to sweep Hornets

The seventh-ranked UNK volleyball team hit .413 to sweep Emporia State 25-17, 25-14, 25-21 Saturday afternoon in Emporia, Kansas.

UNK (10-1) got big afternoons from right-side hitter Jaden Ferguson (11 kills, eight digs, four blocks, .385 pct.), outside hitter outside Emersen Cyza (10 kills, .391 pct.) and outside Asha Regier (12 kills, .333 pct.), and traile just five times all match.

Junior libero Lauren Taubenheim had 14 digs to pace the defense.

Friday night in Topeka, 15th-ranked Washburn hit .307 and dug up 66 balls to sweep the Lopers 25-22, 25-22, 25-15.

UNK trailed most of the night as the Washburn (8-1) defense returned everything.

Six-foot-3 Kansas and Northern Colorado transfer Rachel Schwensen paced Wasburn with 17 kills, hitting .593.

UNK got 10 kills from Ferguson and seven from freshman middle blocker Mia Berg.

UNK began a four-game homestand Monday night against Doane.

Women's tennis team wins dual, men compete in ITA event

UNK's tennis teams went their separate ways this past weekend with the women in Colorado and the men in Topeka for the annual ITA Central Regional.

The women beat Colorado State-Pueblo, 6-1, on Thursday but saw Friday duals against Colorado Mesa and Dallas Baptist canceled by weather. Meanwhile, the men racked up 20 wins in singles and doubles draws at Washburn.

The Loper women rolled past the ThunderWolves, surrendering two combined points in doubles and winning five singles matches in straight sets. Senior Jazmin Zamorano won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and teamed with junior Masha Hatouka to win 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.

Freshman Fabiana Gamboa won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 6 singles and 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, playing with junior Alexis Bernthal.

At the ITA collegiate meet, freshman Maksym Kulish went 4-1 to reach the "A" singles semifinals. Freshman Jakub Strzelecki went 3-1, bouncing back from an opening round loss to reach the consolation semis.

In the "B" singles draw, sophomore Alex Jaulin and freshman Ahmed Abdelaziz went 3-1, Jaulin reached the semis and Abdelaziz won the consolation bracket.

In doubles, freshman Tom van den Dungen paired with grad transfer Aaron Osmond to reach the "A" doubles quarters.