UNK mourns the death of former football standout Hinwa Alieu

KEARNEY – The following is a statement from the University of Nebraska at Kearney on the death of former student and Loper football player Hinwa Allieu, a 2021 graduate.

Allieu, 25, died in a car accident at 3:49 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 80 south of Ashland, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Loper family is grieving today. We are saddened and devastated to learn of the passing of Hinwa,” said UNK Head Coach Josh Lynn. “He was a gifted player and team leader, and an even better man. The thoughts and prayers of the University and our football team are with his family and countless friends. We send our heartfelt condolences.”

Allieu graduated from UNK in July 2021 with a degree in construction management.

A high school graduate of The Avalon School in Wheaton, Maryland, Allieu was born in Sierra Leone, West Africa. He moved to the United States in 2013.