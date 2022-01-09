 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNK mourns the death of former football standout Hinwa Alieu
0 Comments
breaking

UNK mourns the death of former football standout Hinwa Alieu

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hinway action

Former University of Nebraska at Kearney defensive end Hinwa Alieu died Sunday morning in a car accident near Ashlland. Alieu played for the Lopers from 2016-19.

KEARNEY – The following is a statement from the University of Nebraska at Kearney on the death of former student and Loper football player Hinwa Allieu, a 2021 graduate.

Allieu, 25, died in a car accident at 3:49 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 80 south of Ashland, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Loper family is grieving today. We are saddened and devastated to learn of the passing of Hinwa,” said UNK Head Coach Josh Lynn. “He was a gifted player and team leader, and an even better man. The thoughts and prayers of the University and our football team are with his family and countless friends. We send our heartfelt condolences.”

Allieu graduated from UNK in July 2021 with a degree in construction management.

A high school graduate of The Avalon School in Wheaton, Maryland, Allieu was born in Sierra Leone, West Africa. He moved to the United States in 2013.

Allieu played football for UNK from 2016-19, recording 160 tackles and 15.5 sacks for the Lopers as a defensive lineman. The three-time All-MIAA selection signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in April 2020. He later played professional football for the Houston Blues in The Spring League, a developmental league featuring former college and NFL players.

Representatives from UNK Student Health and Counseling are available to individuals who would like to talk with someone. Visit the counseling center in room 144 of the Memorial Student Affairs Building or call 308.865.8248.

Faculty or staff who would like to talk with a counselor can also do so by calling Best Care at 402.354.8000, 800.666.8606 or 402.354.2710.

+1 
Hinwa Alie

Hinwa Alieu
0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Bears and Vikings Countdown to Kickoff

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lopers fall in 2OT at Northeastern (Okla.) State
Unk

Lopers fall in 2OT at Northeastern (Okla.) State

UNK's David Simental finished with a game-high 30 points, making 14 of 15 free-throw shots and seven baskets. Darian Nebeker had the hot hand before foul trouble set in and ended with a career-best 25 points. He was 9 of 18 from the floor and 6 of 7 at the line while also having six rebounds and five assists.

UNK women stretch win streak to 10
Unk

UNK women stretch win streak to 10

Sophomore guard Trinity Law scored a career-high 23 points and the University of Nebraska at Kearney started the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run to get past Rogers State, 61-53, Saturday afternoon in Claremore, Okla.

UNK, football coach Josh Lynn agree to contract extension
Unk

UNK, football coach Josh Lynn agree to contract extension

Since his arrival, the New Mexico native has increased UNK’s win total by at least two games every fall, culminating with a 10-3 mark this fall. The effort marked the Lopers’ return to the NCAA Division II playoffs for the first time in a decade, the program’s second-ever D2 playoff win and posting the program’s third-ever double-digit win season. Subsequently, Lynn was named the 2021 MIAA Coach of the Year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News