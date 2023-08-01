KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney men's basketball team will report Friday in preparation for an off-season trip to Costa Rica.

The Lopers will practice twice daily before leaving for Costa Rica on Aug. 9. UNK will play exhibition games on Aug. 10 and Aug. 11 in San Jose with both contests tipping-off at night. The competition will be an all-star squad of college-aged players.

"This is an experience that will last a lifetime for our players. Many other teams in our conference and region have taken similar trips and it allows us not only to get in 10 practices and two games before the season starts but also gives us extra time to work on team building," UNK head coach Kevin Lofton said.

This will be the program's longest road trip since a November 2012 exhibition game against the Florida Gators.

Due to the Health & Sports Center floor going through its annual reconditioning, the team will practice at Kearney High and in UNK's HYPER Gym.

The eight-day trip, organized by Beyond Sports, includes a community service project, tours of San Jose, the Arenal Volcano, Tamarindo beach and activities like zip-lining through the rain forest. The NCAA allows teams to take this kind of trip once every four years.

Six returning players and eight newcomers make up the Loper roster. Two of the newcomers will not make the trip after signing with the Lopers late this summer.

The 2023-24 regular season begins on Nov. 18 when Chadron State comes to the UNK Health and Sports Center.