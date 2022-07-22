UNK men's basketball honored for top academics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is a recipient of the National Association 2021-22 Team Academic Excellence Awards and Honors Court, representing outstanding achievement in the classroom by collegiate men’s basketball teams and student-athletes.

The NABC Team Academic Excellence Awards recognize men’s basketball programs that completed the academic year with a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Honors Court, meanwhile, includes junior, senior and graduate student men’s basketball players who finished with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher.

The NABC’s academic awards include honorees from all levels of college basketball. More than 2,000 players earned spots on the Honors Court and more than 300 programs received NABC Team Academic Excellence Awards for 2021-22.

UNK had a 3.433 cumulative GPA for the spring semester, the highest mark for a Loper men’s team. For the academic year, the GPA was 3.402.

Individually, guards Matt Brien, Nick Huston and David Simental qualified for the Honors Court.