ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The nationally-ranked University of Nebraska Kearney at Kearney cross country teams won the inaugural Griffin Twilight Friday night in St. Joseph, Missouri.

In the 5-kilometer women's race, the 24th-ranked Lopers were led by Fremont junior Mara Hemmer, who won the race in 18 minutes, 16.49 seconds. She was nearly two seconds faster than the runner-up while claiming her first collegiate win.

UNK redshirt junior Grace Bonsall placed fifth with freshman Charis Robinson seventh, sophomore Brynn Hirschfeld eighth, junior Jordan Soto-Stopak ninth, sophomore Ella Buhlke 13th and sophomore Lexi Liess 22nd.

No. 26 Northwest Missouri (38) was the runner-up in the competitive five-team field.

The No. 23 UNK men tallied 27 points to also out distance the Bearcats (43). Host MWSU (68) was third in a six-team field that included No. 17 Washburn (125).

Omaha South grad and redshirt sophomore Nick Abdalla paced the Lopers by coming in third in the 6-kilometer race in a time of 18:29.75. Right behind him were sophomore Brett Schoenhofer and junior Myles Bach.

Northwest's Drew Atkins took the gold in 18:14.01.

Rounding out UNK's top-15 finishers were junior Zach Van Brocklin (seventh), junior Sam Lueders (eighth), junior Payton Davis 11th and junior Eder Garcia (15th).

The Lopers will run again Sept. 16 at the Greeno/Dirksen Invitational in Lincoln.