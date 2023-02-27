PITTSBURG, Kan. — UNK distance runners Wes Ferguson and Luke Stuckey won MIAA titles and Nicole Messbarger and Micah Swedberg set new 600-yard school records to pace the Lopers on the final day of the MIAA Indoor Championships in Pittsburg, Kan.

The host Gorillas easily won the men’s (208.5 points) and women’s (183) team races.

The Loper men picked up 50 points in distance events to help the team tally 79 points, good for third place and just ahead of Fort Hays State (76). Missouri Southern (100.5) was the runner up.

The UNK women placed eighth (36) but were just 10 points shy of a fifth-place finish. Northwest Missouri (130) was the runner-up with the Lopers one of four teams between 36-45 points.

Ferguson won his third straight MIAA indoor 800-meter title by turning in a 1:50.85. This marks his seventh consecutive 800-meter indoor win, dating back to last year’s NCAA prelims.

Stuckey won his first league indoor title by taking the mile in 4:06.64. Stuckey also finished third in the 3,000 with a career-best 8:22.31.

Micah Swedberg (1:10.90) was second and in the 600 with Conner Wells third (1:11.06). Both eclipsed the school record of 1:11.56, set by Seth Simonson in 2019.

Messbarger broke her own school record set the night before in the prelims. Her 1:22.37 was good for second place.

On Saturday, Ben Arens placed third in the 5,000 (14:28.06) and Lily Novacek placed third in the weight throw (57-11¾).