UNK loses weekend tennis duals by one point

The University of Nebraska at Kearney tennis team suffered back-to-back 4-3 losses to Northwest Missouri State and Washburn during the weekend.

Northwest Missouri defeated the Lopers Sunday afternoon at St. Joseph, Mo. This dual was set to be played outside in Maryville but moved indoors due to wintry conditions. Northwest (10-4, 2-0) has won five in a row over UNK (7-7, 2-0).

Northwest won the doubles point, allowing a combined five points at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles while UNK’s Melisa Becerra and Jazmin Zamorano rallied from a 4-2 hole to post a 7-6 (5) win at No. 1 doubles.

Beccera won in straight sets at No. 1 singles (6-4, 6-3) as did Zamorano at No. 4 (7-6; 7-6) and freshman Narindra Ranaivo at No. 3 (6-1, 6-1). But it wasn’t enough as Northwest won at the other three spots.

Washburn won two singles matches in three sets to win Saturday at Topeka.

Freshmen Masha Hatouka and Narindra Ranaivo won 7-5 at No. 2 doubles to help UNK take the doubles point. Ranaivo won in straight sets at No. 4 (6-4, 6-2) as did Zamorano at No. 3.

However, the Ichabods won a tight match at No. 5 (6-4, 7-5), No. 1 (6-4, 2-6, 6-3) and No. 6 (5-7, 6-1, 6-4).