UNK Lopers' TJ Davis one of eight finalists for Harlon Hill Trophy
10-9-21 UNK Football016 TJ Davis carries.jpg

10-9-21 UNK FB Eldon Holmes Kearney Hub UNK quarterback TJ Davis (2) carries the ball in a 35-14 win over Missouri Western in Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field in Kearney on Saturday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – University of Nebraska at Kearney junior quarterback TJ Davis is one of eight finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy as the NCAA Division II College Football Player of the Year.

Sports information directors at the 165 Division II football-playing institutions nominate and vote on the award. The 36 initial candidates were placed on regional ballots with the top two vote-getters from each of the four regions advancing to the national ballot.

The 35th winner in the trophy’s history will be announced Dec. 17 and honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club Awards Banquet on Jan. 13.

Davis had a memorable season as part of the Lopers’ 10-3 playoff run. He had a hand in 40 touchdowns (21 passing, 18 rushing and one receiving) and is the nation’s second-most efficient passer. He ran for 1,151 yards and threw for 2,320 yards.

Davis broke his own school-record for rushing TD’s by a QB in a season, became UNK’s all-time leader in rushing TD’s (41) and is one of three Lopers to have multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons in a career. He had four games with at least four TD’s.

The sports management major joins fellow QB’s Justin Coleman (1999 and 2000) and Jake Spitzlberger (2011) as UNK players to have been Harlon Hill Finalists.

Harlon Hill Award Finalists

Super Region 1

Tyson Bagent, Jr., QB, Shepherd (W.V.)

Henry Litwin, Sr., WR, Slippery Rock (Pa.)

Super Region 2

Austin Reed, So., QB, West Florida

Calil Wilkins, Sr., RB, Bowie State (Md.)

Super Region 3

TJ Davis, Jr., QB, UNK

Al McKeller, Sr., RB, Northwest Missouri State

Super Region 4

Brandon Alt, So., QB, Bemidji State

Michael Zeman, Sr., RB, Colorado School of Mines

