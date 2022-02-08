UNK Lopers run at Lincoln, Seward

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney track team won nine events at the Concordia Classic and Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational this weekend in Seward and Lincoln.

At UNL, redshirt freshman Wes Ferguson broke his own school-record in the 800 by running a winning-time of 1:49.53. The effort came in the “special invite session” on Saturday evening as he came in ahead of AJ Green from Kansas. Already ranked No. 1 in D2, Ferguson’s old record of 1:50.00 happened Jan. 22 at Northwest Missouri. ​

Also in Lincoln, juniors Seth Simonson and Luke Stuckey turned in career-low efforts in the mile. Simonson was fourth (4:08.71) with Stuckey seventh (4:10.03).

The Lopers 4x400 relay team of Micah Swedberg, Jack Drahota, Cole Willis and Simonson came in third with the 10th-fastest time (3:18.89) in Loper history. Myles Bach won the invitational mile with a 4:09.00 time, a time that ranks fourth in UNK history.

A day earlier, junior Ben Arens won the 5,000 with a career-best 14:35.45