UNK Lopers roll in makeup game

KEARNEY – After winning just two of its last nine games, the University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team needed a win.
“About as bad as your next breath of air,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “I mean, we desperately needed it.”
The Lopers took a deep breath Monday afternoon, beating Lincoln University 87-69 in a makeup game at the UNK Health and Sports Center. This game originally was set to be played Jan. 6 but was postponed due to COVID issues within the Blue Tigers program.
The Lopers (8-12 overall, 4-10 MIAA) never trailed Monday as David Simental hit a 3-pointer on their first possession. It was the start of a big first half for the junior guard as he had 18 points and was well on his way to a game-high 29 points.
His 3-pointer to start the game was one of only three threes the Lopers put on the board in the first half.
“We weren’t quite as hot from the 3-point line as we had been in the past,” Lofton said. “I was really proud of our defensive effort and the way we rebounded the basketball. We got a lot of production inside the arc because usually … the way it’s been going, we make seven or eight threes in the first half. So, to see us up 10 was a step in the right direction because of the defense and the rebounding.”
UNK, the second-leading 3-point shooting team in the MIAA, has made 50 of its last 100 treys. The numbers remained good Monday, making 8 of 19, but the 2-point basket numbers were even better as UNK shot 58% (32 of 55), including the threes.
Simental finished 11 of 16 from the floor. Parker Badding made 7 of 10 shots. Darrian Nebeker was 5 of 10. Badding and Nebeker added 17 points apiece and Austin Luger finished with 11 points
“Darrian found ways to get going. We got some good cuts to the basket that helped us because we don’t really have somebody down there where you just throw it in and he just goes to work,” Lofton said. “I think I counted maybe three or four back cuts that lead to easy layups.”
Lincoln (1-16, 0-12) shot 47% from the floor but committed 15 turnovers that led to 21 points for the Lopers.
“They had Northwest Missouri State down 19 in Maryville, which has never happened,” Lofton said of the Blue Tigers. “So you have to get your kids to put the record aside and realize that you’ve got talent coming in and you’re going to have to play at a high level to win. I thought defensively, we did well, and we found ways to score when they took certain things away from us.”
With the win, UNK moves into 11th place in the MIAA standings, but the Lopers are only two games out of seventh place with eight games to play.
On Thursday, UNK plays at Central Oklahoma. Eight teams qualify for the MIAA Tournament.
“Our goal was to try to send our seniors out in the conference tournament. That’s how it’s been the whole time and we’ve struggled and gotten off to a slower, bad start, but we have eight opportunities left to put ourselves in position and that’s what we’re fighting to do,” Lofton said.