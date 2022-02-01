UNK Lopers roll in makeup game

UNK, the second-leading 3-point shooting team in the MIAA, has made 50 of its last 100 treys. The numbers remained good Monday, making 8 of 19, but the 2-point basket numbers were even better as UNK shot 58% (32 of 55), including the threes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Simental finished 11 of 16 from the floor. Parker Badding made 7 of 10 shots. Darrian Nebeker was 5 of 10. Badding and Nebeker added 17 points apiece and Austin Luger finished with 11 points

“Darrian found ways to get going. We got some good cuts to the basket that helped us because we don’t really have somebody down there where you just throw it in and he just goes to work,” Lofton said. “I think I counted maybe three or four back cuts that lead to easy layups.”

Lincoln (1-16, 0-12) shot 47% from the floor but committed 15 turnovers that led to 21 points for the Lopers.

“They had Northwest Missouri State down 19 in Maryville, which has never happened,” Lofton said of the Blue Tigers. “So you have to get your kids to put the record aside and realize that you’ve got talent coming in and you’re going to have to play at a high level to win. I thought defensively, we did well, and we found ways to score when they took certain things away from us.”