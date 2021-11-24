UNK Lopers men’s basketball ride strong second half to victory

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team shot 55% from the field and got 19 points from freshman Sean Evans to rock South Dakota Mines, 81-65, Tuesday night at Rapid City, giving coach Kevin Lofton his 250th career win.

“Really proud of our team for gaining their composure at halftime, coming out in the second half and playing a lot better. I think we took a step backward in the first half but took two steps forward in the second half,” Lofton said on the KRVN Radio postgame show.

The Lopers (3-1) hit 11 of 22 three-pointers, saw four starters score in double figures and led nearly the entire way. UNK jumped out to a 13-4 lead but the Hardrockers (1-4) came back as they shot 59% from the field in the first half to trail 39-37 at halftime.

The Lopers started the second half on a 12-4 run. The spurt featured back-to-back threes by Evans and paint shots from seniors Austin Luger and Darrian Nebeker.