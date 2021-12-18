UNK Lopers leave Newman University's Jets far behind

KEARNEY — The suspense disappeared early.

Streaks of 10 and 16 points in the first 12 minutes gave the University of Nebraska at Kearney women a commanding lead in Friday night’s game with Newman University.

With five players scoring in double figures, including Shiloh McCool, who had her fifth straight double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, the Lopers (9-1, 4-0 MIAA) rolled to an 81-48 victory at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

“A really good start on both ends of the floor,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “Defensively we were really, really solid that first quarter. I thought we took away about everything that they wanted and made it really hard on them.”

Newman’s offense spun its wheels for the first 17 minutes, making just 3 of 15 shots, resulting in a 24-point deficit. But the Jets found the bottom of the net on their next six shots to set the margin around 20 where it stayed for most of the rest of the game, mostly because UNK never cooled off after shooting 57% the first quarter.

Eighmey said good shot selection played a big part in UNK’s offensive success.