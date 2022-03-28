UNK Lopers extend win streak to 10 games

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney softball roadshow came home Saturday.

And the Lopers were just as successful at home as they’ve been on the road.

Home runs by Lindsey Roth and Steph Thomason combined with a six-strikeout pitching by Kelsey Goodban gave UNK a 5-3 win over Fort Hays State in the first game of the year at Kearney’s Patriot Park. A 13-hit performance, highlighted by Katie Gosker’s seventh home run of the season, led the Lopers to a 7-2 win in the nightcap.

“It was just fun getting out of my own bed this morning and not out a hotel bed or off a bus,” UNK coach Katie Ackerman said.

The doubleheader sweep extended the Lopers’ win streak to 10 games — the longest winning streak since the 1999 UNK softball team won 22 straight while on its way to a national runner-up finish.

Saturday’s games may have been witnessed by the biggest home crowd UNK has seen since then, as well.

“I kept telling them that they need to come out and watch what we could do because it’s really fun to see,” Ackerman said.

It was the fans’ first opportunity to see UNK (16-12, 6-0 MIAA) play at home after 26 road games. They were quickly treated to a highlight as Roth, a freshman from Lincoln, blasted an opposite-field home run in the bottom of the second inning. Tragically, Fort Hays State left fielder and lead-off hitter Lindsey Kelly crashed hard into the outfield fence and had to leave the game. She did not return for the second game.

Roth’s homer gave the Lopers a 2-1 lead, plating Abbie Vodvicka, who had singled earlier in the inning.

Then Sydney Thomason, a freshman from Ripon, Calif., hit one harder, higher and farther to lead off the third.

“I don’t know if it (the home run) is important, but it’s really awesome,” Ackerman said. “We can hit the long ball and ... yeah that scores runs really fast and that changed the momentum of the game. That’s what we need ever now and then.”

Another run came home in the third as Hailey Schaneman, who was 3 for 4 singled to center then scored one out later on a single by Gosker.

Gosker’s home run in the second game tied the game at 1-1. The score was tied 2-2 in the fifth when UNK rallied for three runs on RBI singles by Thomason, Schaneman and Sophia Junker. Two more followed in the sixth on RBI singles by Abbie Jo Gaube and Thomason.

The top four batters in Kearney’s order — Roth, Gaube, Thomason and Schaneman — had two hits each. Gosker and Junker also had two hits.

Fort Hays State never crossed the plate after the third inning as Thomason and Madison Rosenthal closed the door. Thomason earned her first collegiate win scattering nine hits without a walk over five innings. Rosenthal recorded the save, striking out the side in the sixth and closing it out in the seventh.

Goodban struck out six over five innings in the first game for her team-leading seventh win. Stacy Bott finished for her third save.

Fort Hays could have tied the game with two down in the sixth but Gaube made a diving catch near the left-field line with one on.

“Abbie Jo’s catch was huge just to stop and kill the momentum because they started getting runners on base and started creeping on us a little bit,” Ackerman said.

With the sweep, the Lopers are now tied with fourth-ranked Rogers State (26-2, 6-0) for first place in the MIAA.