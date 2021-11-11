UNK Lopers deep in experience, hopes

KEARNEY — The MIAA women’s basketball mountaintop got pretty crowded last year.
Fort Hays State won the regular season, Central Missouri won the regional and the University of Nebraska at Kearney won the conference tournament.
All three have reasons to believe they can push the other two aside. Even more teams believe they can ascend to the top.
“What’s going to be interesting about our conference and conferences all over the country is, there’s going to be a lot of fifth-year seniors and COVID seniors and ... you’re going to see teams that are very, very experienced and know how to play college basketball,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “So I think it’s going to be a fun intense year.”
Central Missouri is not one of those teams in some aspects. Freshmen claimed much of the playing time last year. While they’ve lost a couple of pieces, they are expected to be very good.
Fort Hays State is one of the teams loaded with upperclassmen and experience, including All-MIAA players Whitney Randall and Jaden Hobbs, who are COVID seniors.
Emporia State’s Tre’Zure Jobe, last year’s MIAA Player of the Year, also returns to lead the Hornets’ charge up the hill. But getting to the top is difficult because that means one of the teams on the top has to come down.
“And they’re well-coached and they’ve got a ton of great players on those rosters,” Eighmey said. “We found our way up there last year, and now it’s just as much of a challenge to stay in that top four.”
It will be a challenge, but UNK has the personnel to get to the top.
Graduated one
The Lopers return all but one key player from last year’s 23-4 team — conference Defensive Player of the Year Kelsey Sanger.
“A lot of people just don’t realize how valuable she was,” Eighmey said. “She’s a winner, first of all, coming from Crofton, and she had that ability to impact a culture that way. ... She really is one of the one of the reasons why we got the program turned around and going in the right direction.”
Sanger did a lot of little things few people notice. Besides always drawing the defensive assignment on the other team’s best player, she fueled the offense with great passing and her ability to see the court.
“She was just tough and a great competitor, so as much as we’ll miss her, I do think we’ve got some players that can come in and maybe fill her shoes, kind of collectively as a group,” Eighmey said.
Adding guards
UNK won’t have to go searching for scoring as the top four scorers from last year return.
At the top of the list is Elisa Backes, a 6-2 forward who was a second-team All-MIAA pick averaging 13.4 points per game.
Center Brooke Carlson (6-1), who averaged 10 points and six rebounds per game, and point guard Haley Simental (5-8), the team’s leader in 3-pointers, also return. Both were third-team all-conference last year.
Klaire Kirsch (5-11), who averaged 9.5 rebounds per game, is back as well.
Backes “was really on a tear at the end of the season and ... she’s in a position to really have a great year,” Eighmey said.
On the perimeter, UNK shot the ball really well two years ago but struggled a little bit from the three-point line the first part of the year, so there has been an emphasis on improving that part of the Lopers’ game.
“We’re bringing back a ton of really talented forwards (and) the depth at our guard spots will actually be a little bit better,” Eighmey said.
The guard depth comes from the addition of two newcomers — transfer Sarah Schmitt and freshman Samantha Moore.
Schmitt comes from the University of Nebraska at Omaha where she played in 35 games the last two years, averaging 6.8 points per game last year. Moore, from Mullen, comes from an athletically gifted family.
“Sarah Schmidt is going to make a difference for us. She’s going to allow us to have some different combinations and move some people around and just give us a lot of options,” Eighmey said. “Samantha Moore ... is so versatile because of her size. She’s 5-11, 6-foot and really understands the game. She just naturally does things that are hard for coaches to teach.”
Two other guards who saw a decent amount of playing time last year, Trinity Law and Meg Burns, also return to add depth and versatility on the perimeter.
Ready to roll
Eighmey said her biggest concern is that her team might have some complacency after a very successful season.
“Not being content with, ‘Hey, we were able to be a really good defensive team last year. It’s just going to happen for us, right?’ We have to show up and have great defensive habits and bring that same energy and intensity and all those things that you can control in a game,” Eighmey said. “Every year that’s got to be a part of this team’s identity. ... We have to do that in this season, and we have to start doing that from the very beginning.”
The Lopers begin their season this week at Maryville, Missouri, playing Minnesota-Crookston at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Southwest Minnesota State at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The home opener is 5 p.m. Wednesday against Peru State.
“Last season, as great as it was, it was all conference games that were scheduled. We didn’t play any of those early season games so we got a little extra practice and a little extra time. This year ... we have two really good teams from the NSIC right out of the gate. That’s going to be a challenge in and of itself to get going right out of the gate playing some some really good competition.”