UNK Lopers deep in experience, hopes

“And they’re well-coached and they’ve got a ton of great players on those rosters,” Eighmey said. “We found our way up there last year, and now it’s just as much of a challenge to stay in that top four.”

It will be a challenge, but UNK has the personnel to get to the top.

Graduated one

The Lopers return all but one key player from last year’s 23-4 team — conference Defensive Player of the Year Kelsey Sanger.

“A lot of people just don’t realize how valuable she was,” Eighmey said. “She’s a winner, first of all, coming from Crofton, and she had that ability to impact a culture that way. ... She really is one of the one of the reasons why we got the program turned around and going in the right direction.”

Sanger did a lot of little things few people notice. Besides always drawing the defensive assignment on the other team’s best player, she fueled the offense with great passing and her ability to see the court.

“She was just tough and a great competitor, so as much as we’ll miss her, I do think we’ve got some players that can come in and maybe fill her shoes, kind of collectively as a group,” Eighmey said.

Adding guards