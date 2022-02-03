UNK Lopers add 23 to football roster

KEARNEY — Five mid-year transfers and 18 high school seniors make up the 2022 recruiting class for the University of Nebraska at Kearney football team.

The class breaks down to 11 offensive, 10 defensive and two special team players.

Thirteen are Nebraskans, three are from Colorado, two each from Arizona, Florida and New Mexico and likely the first Loper from American Samoa.

By position, there are five linebackers, four offensive linemen, three running backs, three defensive backs, two receivers, two defensive linemen, two long snappers and one tight end and one quarterback.

“We knew this was going to be a smaller class going in. We currently have 110 players on our roster. In a normal (non-COVID) year, we’d be around 85,” UNK head coach Josh Lynn said. “Our retention rate has been outstanding and we have multiple guys that are using their extra year of eligibility.”