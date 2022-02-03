UNK Lopers add 23 to football roster

KEARNEY — Five mid-year transfers and 18 high school seniors make up the 2022 recruiting class for the University of Nebraska at Kearney football team.
The class breaks down to 11 offensive, 10 defensive and two special team players.
Thirteen are Nebraskans, three are from Colorado, two each from Arizona, Florida and New Mexico and likely the first Loper from American Samoa.
By position, there are five linebackers, four offensive linemen, three running backs, three defensive backs, two receivers, two defensive linemen, two long snappers and one tight end and one quarterback.
“We knew this was going to be a smaller class going in. We currently have 110 players on our roster. In a normal (non-COVID) year, we’d be around 85,” UNK head coach Josh Lynn said. “Our retention rate has been outstanding and we have multiple guys that are using their extra year of eligibility.”
Lynn, a New Mexico native who previously was head coach at New Mexico Military Institute, went to his old school to bring in transfers Josh Beaird (OLB), Esafe Fetu’u (o-line), Tre O’Guinn (d-back) and CJ Sunui (d-line). NMMI won the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Title with a 12-1 record.
The other transfer is running back Justin Carrasco who played at Lynn’s alma mater, Division II Eastern New Mexico.
“We’ve loved our NMMI kids over the years. They’ve gone to a military academy and having coached there, it’s not easy,” Lynn said. “They won the national championship and that’s the first for any New Mexico college or university. Their skill-level this season was high so we’re extremely happy to pull four guys out of there.”
The small out-of-state prep class includes quarterback Tyler Perry of Trenton, Fla., a cousin of Loper receiver/All-American high jumper Montrez Jackson. Perry joins a quarterback room that includes All-American TJ Davis, Shaun Ross, Jacob Green and Sean Jonson Jr.
“If you look at the last two quarterbacks we’ve signed (Tyler and Sean), they are tall, rangy kids that can go,” Lynn said. “They both have another gear when it comes to running the football and they’ve thrown it well enough to catch our eyes.”
UNK went up the road to Grand Island to grab long snapper Cole Bauer from Grand Island Senior High and receiver Isaac Herbek from Grand Island Central Catholic with linebackers Koren Conrad of Kearney Catholic and Parker Wise of Kearney and linemen Carter Klein of Pleasanton staying near home.
The Lopers ventured to Lincoln to snag linebacker Julian Castillo out of Pius X and tight end Luke Blatchford from Lincoln Southeast.
“Our No. 1 focus is the central and western Nebraska kid. If you look at our program and what we’ve been able to do in the last couple of years, our nucleus and foundation has been players from those areas,” Lynn said.
The Lopers are going through winter conditioning with spring practices set to begin March 23 and ending with the spring game on April 23.
The season kicks off Sept. 1 at Missouri Southern.