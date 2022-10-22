UNK looking for recovery at Lincoln

KEARNEY — Wounded or antagonized?

The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team will have to answer that question and more today when the Lopers travel to Jefferson City, Mo., to play the Lincoln University Tigers. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

It may be the right game at the right time for the Lopers to lick their wounds and make repairs.

"Our focus is kind of the same as we had to have after the Pitt State loss. We have to get back to worrying about us, and taking care of us, and blocking and tackling," UNK coach Josh Lynn said.

It's no secret that Lincoln (0-7) is struggling. The Blue Tigers are last in the MIAA scoring offense and scoring defense, having been outscored 323-74.

"It's a struggle for them, but I'll tell you what, though the kids are playing hard," Lynn said.

UNK is coming off its worst loss of the season, a 44-21 setback at the hands of Emporia State. The Lopers started the game with a 65-yard, six-minute drive, but after that, the offense failed to sustain drives and the defense couldn't get off the field.

"One thing about it is, we kind of lost momentum in that game. ... For some reason since I've been here, we've had a game late, last year it was Northwest Missouri, where sometimes we lose momentum and we can't ever get it back. I hate to say that, but we've got to figure that out," Lynn said.

UNK also needs a game where the starters don't have to grind it out from kickoff to final buzzer. The effects of the rugged MIAA schedule showed in the loss to Emporia State.

The Lopers lost wide receiver Bailey Torres for the season when he suffered a broken leg in the Emporia State game. Defensive back Jaylen Perkins, who went out early in the Emporia State game, could return to the lineup as early as this week. Those injuries followed earlier injuries where UNK lost two of its best linemen to season-ending injuries — offensive tackle Kooper Reece and defensive lineman CJ Sunnui. All-MIAA linebacker Zach Schlager has yet to return from a preseason injury

"We have to get back on track. We've got to get some kids healthy and hopefully we'll go down there and play a bunch of kids. Anytime you get any MIAA action and get kids in the game ... that stuff's really, really valuable," Lynn said.

In the MIAA standings, Pittsburg State (7-0) is alone at the top. Four teams, including the Lopers, are tied for second with 5-2 records.

"We have four games .. we're right in there with everybody else," Lynn said.