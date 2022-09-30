UNK linebacker Willie Fair moves from coaching staff to playing field

KEARNEY — Willie Fair's football story has some twists and turns resulting in his University of Nebraska at Kearney teammates calling him "Coach." For good reason because a year ago, he was their coach.

Fair's college career started in 2015 at Azusa Pacific in California. There, he developed into an outstanding linebacker, earning all-conference honors two years in a row. He felt he would probably make some All-American lists his senior season, but he barely got on the field when he suffered a torn ACL the first game of the season.

He planned to come back in 2020 after taking a medical redshirt, but COVID-19 wiped out that season. Then Azusa Pacific pulled the plug on its football program and Fair joined the "real world."

"I didn't really know what to do because I had graduated and whatnot. So I came here, saw some people that were playing that were in my class, the same class, and I was like, 'Shoot, I might be missing something here,'" Fair said.

He started to check his eligibility and learned he could play one more season. Even though his own players were asking him about his extra year of eligibility, he still hadn't decided to come back until defensive coordinator Drew Thatcher cornered him in the weight room.

"He was like, 'Dude, what are you doing? Why don't you just try and play,'" Fair said.

So Coach Fair put on the helmet and pads and joined the same players he had been coaching on the football field. When he stepped on the field in the Lopers' opener at Missouri Southern, it had been three years between games.

"The lights were on it was crazy. ... It didn't feel real at first," he said. "I was like, 'Whoa, what am I doing out here?'"

So far, it's worked out for him. He's slated to be in the starting lineup tonight (Saturday) when the Lopers take on Fort Hays State.

Through four games, he's made 13 tackles, the sixth-highest total on the team and has been credited with one tackle for a loss and half a sack. He also has two quarterback hurries.

He's also excited to play again.

"When I was a coach, it was awesome. It was cool to get the experience of coaching. Then obviously that itch came back and I decided I wanted to play," Fair said. "The guys are awesome. It's amazing. There's nothing like 100 dudes going for the same goal. There's nothing like it in life and I think that is what continues to drive me each week. I mean, all these dudes are my boys, my brothers, and I wouldn't have it any other way."

He says it's a little different dynamic playing alongside players he coached the year before but "they know that I was a good player when I played at Azusa and they brought me in with open arms and they wanted to play with me."

His playing weight at Azusa was 242-245 and even though he hadn't added any pounds, he knew he had to get physically prepared and he's now listed at 235.

"Once I got into that mode of 'I'm going to play,' I knew I needed to get into different body shape," he said. "I called the training staff and I said, 'Hey, is there any way we could get something together?' They worked me out every day, they too worked out with me every day, and I was running and doing all the things I did over the summer. That's pretty much what I did."

He believes there are some advantages that come with age and being around the game for that extra time. The coaching experience has come in handy, too. He's better at studying film now and he has a deeper understanding of how the defense works and what his role is in the defense.

"I still have to go out there and execute and things like that. I think the only advantage I've got is in the brain," he said.

He's kept his brain busy throughout all the twists and turns of his football career. He got his bachelor's degree at Azusa Pacific in kinesiology. He has his master's degree in sports management and is working to complete a master's degree in physical education and getting a teaching certificate.

Bad history with the Tigers

There's been a little edge to practices in the Loper camp this week. Fort Hays state is not just another opponent.

For the players, there's the memory of holding a 21-point lead late in the third quarter of last year's game only to lose 42-35.

For Coach Josh Lynn and his coaching staff, "It's just another step that we need to take. It's the one team we haven't beaten since we've been here."

The Tigers will bring a 1-3 record into the 7 p.m. game at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field, but they also bring a 9-game winning streak in matchups with the Lopers.

Lynn also expects to see quarterback Chance Fuller, who carved up the UNK defense during last year's come-from-behind win.

"He's a difference maker. He's as good as we'll see in the nation," Lynn said. "Everything runs through him; offense, defense, special teams, the community, the school."

Against UNK, Fuller has completed 70 percent of his passes for 780 yards and six touchdowns in two games. Fuller has been out since the Tigers' season opener but Lynn expects him to return tonight.

He also expects the Loper defense to seethe with the chance of redemption, "just the way last year went. ... A lot of these kids remember that second half last year. We let them up."

UNK quarterback TJ Davis, the MIAA Offensive Player of the Week, became the third player in school history with 3,000 rushing yards with his 191-yard performance against Central Missouri.