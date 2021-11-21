UNK hangs on to beat Western State 31-24 in NCAA playoffs

UNK marched on down to get a 24-yard field goal by Junior Gonzalez.

Western State answered with a field goal and the two teams traded touchdowns until Davis scored on a 2-yard run at the end of the third quarter to give UNK a 24-10 lead.

It didn’t last as Western State scored back-to-back touchdowns in the fourth quarter, tying the game with 6:16 left.

“They did a good job in the second half of tempo-ing us ... not letting us sub and picking up the pace,” Lynn said.

Davis, who rushed for 100 yards on 14 carries and passed for another 183 yards, completing 14 of 18 passes, directed a 9-play, 74-yard drive, scoring on a 2-yard quarterback keeper with 1:52 left.

A 19-yard completion from Davis to junior receiver Michael Koch on third down kept the drive alive and helped set up Davis’ touchdown run on third-and-goal.

That set up another exciting finish for a UNK team that has won five one-score games.

“We get there late in the fourth and we put together a drive and then we keep them out of the end zone on the last play, just like Loper football,” Lynn said.