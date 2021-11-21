UNK hangs on to beat Western State 31-24 in NCAA playoffs

Driving for a game-winning touchdown, the University of Nebraska at Kearney football team found the end zone.
Western Colorado ran out of time.
With junior quarterback TJ Davis and senior running back Dayton Sealey scoring two touchdowns each, the Lopers held off the Mountaineers 31-28 Saturday afternoon in Gunnison, Colorado, in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.
The Lopers (10-2) will travel to San Angelo, Texas, on Saturday to play Angelo State (10-2), a 48-14 winner over Minnesota-Duluth in its first-round game.
“I thought we played pretty well. That’s a tough place to play. ... That might be one of the hardest places I’ve ever been associated with to play a football game. It’s just different,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said.
The long road trip, combined with the 7,000 feet of altitude and the natural-grass field were all elements the Lopers dealt with.
“A lot of our kids have never played on grass,” Lynn said.
And then there was the Mountaineers.
“That’s a good football club. I was surprised with their overall size. That’s a big, physical football team,” Lynn said.
But UNK settled down on the first play of the game as Davis broke free for an apparent 75-yard touchdown. However, he “barely stepped out” ant midfield. Still, “it was a good way to start the game,” Lynn said.
UNK marched on down to get a 24-yard field goal by Junior Gonzalez.
Western State answered with a field goal and the two teams traded touchdowns until Davis scored on a 2-yard run at the end of the third quarter to give UNK a 24-10 lead.
It didn’t last as Western State scored back-to-back touchdowns in the fourth quarter, tying the game with 6:16 left.
“They did a good job in the second half of tempo-ing us ... not letting us sub and picking up the pace,” Lynn said.
Davis, who rushed for 100 yards on 14 carries and passed for another 183 yards, completing 14 of 18 passes, directed a 9-play, 74-yard drive, scoring on a 2-yard quarterback keeper with 1:52 left.
A 19-yard completion from Davis to junior receiver Michael Koch on third down kept the drive alive and helped set up Davis’ touchdown run on third-and-goal.
That set up another exciting finish for a UNK team that has won five one-score games.
“We get there late in the fourth and we put together a drive and then we keep them out of the end zone on the last play, just like Loper football,” Lynn said.
The Mountaineers, co-champs of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, drove down the field with the help of a pair of pass interference penalties. Out of timeouts, Western quarterback Connor Desch completed a 25-yard pass to Cole Riters who was tackled at the 3-yard line by UNK corner Terrell Williams, safety Darius Swanson and line backer Atoa Fox. Western raced to line up and spike the ball with one second left. However, the Mountaineers were flagged for illegal procedure, a penalty that has a 10-second run off in the last minute, which ended the game.
“If you go win a playoff game, that’s big in the Division II level,” Lynn said.
UNK finished with a 464-385 edge in total offense. Against a defense that was allowing 14 points and 85 rushing yards per game, the Loper option churned out 281 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Sealey followed Davis with 61 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown run.
Desch was 22 of 37 for 235 yards and running back Josh Cummings finished with 119 yards on 23 carries.
Linebacker Jacey Nutter and Williams led UNK’s defense with seven tackles apiece.
UNK 31, Western Colorado 24
Score by Quarters
UNK (10-2)3 7 14 7 — 31
WCU (10-2)3 0 7 14 — 24
Scoring Summer
First Quarter
UNK — Junior Gonzalez 24 FG, 11:19
WCU — Alec Fonseca 43 FG, 7:25
Second Quarter
UNK — Dayton Sealey 7 run (Gonzalez kick), 12:36
Third Quarter
WCU — James Bryant 41 pass from Connor Desch (Fonseca kick), 13:14