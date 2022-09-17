UNK hands Central Oklahoma first loss

KEARNEY — Unbeaten Central Oklahoma appeared to have found its magic touch.

The Bronchos recovered from a first-set loss to lead 19-9 in the second set. A blowout victory over the University of Nebraska at Kearney on the Lopers' home floor appeared on the horizon.

But the Lopers stole the momentum, getting back within one before losing the set, but went on to hand the Bronchos' their first loss, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23 Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

"It felt like there were runs on both sides," UNK coach Rick Squiers said. "Both teams, for whatever reason, would be playing along kind of back and forth and then get stuck in a rotation and just didn't seem like whatever you tried, you couldn't get out of that rotation," UNK coach Rick Squiers said.

When the Lopers got out of that rotation, they found a winning rotation of their own with Balee Sterling and Emersen Cyza in the front row.

Sterling ripped the Bronchos for 20 kills, two blocks and an ace serve while hitting .486. Cyza had 18 kills and a block and CeCe Beahm added 11 kills and three blocks.

"Career night for Bailee Sterling. I couldn't be happier. Nobody works harder than Bailee Sterling," Squiers said. "She comes to the gym early and leaves late. She's taken this year on as kind of a senior leader. ... Another thing I really liked about what she did tonight, she did it in different ways. She hit to her right, she hit to her left, she hit the ball off the block on purpose sometimes. She tipped a few balls and just offensively, they didn't have an answer."

Mallorie Koehn led Central Oklahoma (13-1) with 16 kills while Sydney Huck had 15. Jenna Karp had 11 kills and four blocks.

"We thought if we hung in there in the fourth (set) ... we're at home and this place will give you one run. So just hang around and be there for that one run and that's what happened at the end," Squiers said.

UN still needed two short runs in the fourth set to come away with a victory. The Lopers erased an 11-7 Central Oklahoma lead then scored the last three points of the set to come away with a win.

The Lopers are back in action Monday playing host to York College.