UNK golfers tie for third at Hays tournament

HAYS, Kan. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s golf team had a strong second round to tie for third at the Lady Tiger Classic Tuesday in Hays, Kan.

The two-day, 36-hole tourney was held at the par 72 Smoky Hill C.C. and featured 12 teams.

After a 327 on Monday, UNK rebounded and fired a 306 Tuesday to shoot up five spots on the leaderboard. Northeastern State also shot a 633 with Central Missouri (608) coming in first by 22 strokes over Rogers State (630).

UNK sophomore Juliana Botero Molina of Colombia tied for ninth with a 11-over 155 (78-77).

UCM had the top three finishers in medalist Mia Rallo (151), Rosie Klausner and McKenna Rice (each 152).

Next for UNK was Puerto Rico super senior Faviola Gonzalez, who tied for 14th (157). Senior Paige Lucero (160), junior Allison Comer (161), sophomore Brooke King (177), freshman Beth Grant (171), junior Sophia Coleman (165) rounding out the contingent.

UNK heads to the prestigious Golfweek D2 Invitational Sunday and Monday in Florida with the remaining Lopers taking part in the annual Nebraska Intercollegiate in Norfolk Friday and Saturday.