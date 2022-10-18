UNK golfers third at Midwest Classic; Allison Comer ties for first

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's golf team finished its fall schedule placing third at the Midwest Classic Tuesday in Maryville, Mo.

Due to cold temperatures and frost issues, about 1.25 rounds were played Monday with the 17 teams then finishing on Tuesday.

The average 18-hole score for the field was an 87.7 with UNK posting rounds of 326 and 330 to trail Augustana (634) and Central Missouri (648).

In the most recent Golfstat National Rankings, Augustana is 30th, Central Missouri 15th and the Lopers 42nd.

Kansas junior Allison Comer tied Augie senior Molly Stevens for medalist honors. They shot a 9-over 153. Comer had rounds of 79 and 74. In 13 fall rounds, Comer posted UNK's lowest stroke average (76.69).

UNK's sophomore Juliana Botero Molina tied for fourth (157) with senior Faviola Gonzalez finishing 27th (168). They ended the fall with with 1,002 strokes (77.08), just five more than Comer.

Freshman Beth Grant shot a 171, senior Paige Lucero a 178 and sophomore Brooke King a 183.

UNK will tee it up again in March 2023.