UNK golfers, Thiele second in Arizona

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s golf team shot a 36-hole total of 635 to place second at the Southwest Minnesota State Spring Invitational in Litchfield Park, Ariz.

SWMSU hosted the tourney at the par 71 Wigwam Blue Course.

UNK (308) was the first-round leader but shot a 327 Tuesday to fall behind Colorado-Colorado Springs (633) with Missouri Western (639) and Western New Mexico (640) close behind. In the latest Golf Stat national rankings, the Lopers were 31st and UCCS 40th.

UNK senior Faviola Gonzalez tied for fourth with a 14-over 156 to be the low Loper. She had rounds of 75 and 81. Allycia Gan of Missouri was the medalist with a 134 while Northwest Missouri’s Morgan Thiele, a Kearney Catholic graduate, the runner up (152).

UNK had two others in the top 13 in freshman Brooke King 12th (160) and sophomore Allison Comer 13th (161).

Also for the Lopers, Paige Lucero shot 163, and Juliana Botero Molina 166, Playing as individuals were sophomore Avery Mitchell (173), freshman Sofia Laserna Murra (178) and freshman Kendall Colby (180).