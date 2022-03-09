 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

UNK golfers, Thiele second in Arizona

  • 0

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s golf team shot a 36-hole total of 635 to place second at the Southwest Minnesota State Spring Invitational in Litchfield Park, Ariz.

SWMSU hosted the tourney at the par 71 Wigwam Blue Course.

UNK (308) was the first-round leader but shot a 327 Tuesday to fall behind Colorado-Colorado Springs (633) with Missouri Western (639) and Western New Mexico (640) close behind. In the latest Golf Stat national rankings, the Lopers were 31st and UCCS 40th.

UNK senior Faviola Gonzalez tied for fourth with a 14-over 156 to be the low Loper. She had rounds of 75 and 81. Allycia Gan of Missouri was the medalist with a 134 while Northwest Missouri’s Morgan Thiele, a Kearney Catholic graduate, the runner up (152).

UNK had two others in the top 13 in freshman Brooke King 12th (160) and sophomore Allison Comer 13th (161).

Also for the Lopers, Paige Lucero shot 163, and Juliana Botero Molina 166, Playing as individuals were sophomore Avery Mitchell (173), freshman Sofia Laserna Murra (178) and freshman Kendall Colby (180).

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lopers fight off Bearcats’ comeback in MIAA Tourney

Lopers fight off Bearcats’ comeback in MIAA Tourney

The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team got out to an 11-0 lead and had six players score between six and 10 points to hold off Northwest Missouri State, 52-47, Thursday afternoon at the MIAA Tournament in Kansas City.

Loper women advance to NCAA Tourney despite loss to Tigers

Loper women advance to NCAA Tourney despite loss to Tigers

The Lopers (23-7) received one of five at-large bids in the Central Region which will be hosted by top-seed and MIAA Tournament Champion Fort Hays State beginning Friday. The region winner advances to the Elite 8 March 21-25 in Birmingham, Ala.

Loper softball team loses two more 1-run games

Loper softball team loses two more 1-run games

These games were part of the Drury Softball Classic. Due to weather, the tournament was moved up a day and the overall game schedule changed. UNK (5-11) faces William Jewell and NAIA Evangel (Mo.) University today (Saturday).

Lopers play Friday in MIAA Tourney

Lopers play Friday in MIAA Tourney

The 10-team event gets underway with the 8/9 seeds and 7/10 seeds playing on Wednesday. The winners of those contests advance to Thursday where they’ll face the top two seeds, Missouri Southern State and Fort Hays State.

UNK softball beats Wayne, falls to SW Minnesota

UNK softball beats Wayne, falls to SW Minnesota

Sophomore Stacy Bott tossed a six-hit complete game and University of Nebraska at Kearney scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to slip past Wayne State, 4-3, Monday afternoon at Topeka.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Five spring practices in, Scott Frost gives wide-ranging Husker updates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News