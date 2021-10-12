UNK golfers seventh at Region Preview

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s golf team shot a 36-hole total of 608 to finish seventh out of 19 teams Monday at the Central Region Preview at Hot Springs.

The two-day event was hosted by Henderson State at the par 72 Hot Springs Country Club, which will host the NCAA Central Regional in May.

UNK continued its assault on the school record book by having the third lowest 36-hole score in Loper history and the eighth lowest 18-hole score.

UNK posted a 305 on Sunday and a 303 on Monday. Central Missouri (593) won with No. 18 Arkansas Tech (595), Northeastern State (597) and Central Oklahoma (599) all close behind.

UNK freshman Juliana Botero Molina tied for 11th place with a 4-over 148 (71-77), her second 148 of the fall, which is tied for the fifth best score in school history.

Jacqueline Klemm of Ark Tech and Chiara Sturaro from Arkansas-Monticello tied for medalist honors, both firing an even-par 144.

Also finishing in the Top 25 for the Lopers were Puerto Rico senior Faviola Gonzalez (18th/151) and Kansas freshman Brooke King (23rd/152).

Other UNK players were Allison Comer (162) and Paige Lucero (164).