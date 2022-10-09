UNK golfers second at Augustana Fall Regional Previe

LARCHWOOD, Iowa – The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's golf team shot a 36-hole of 619 to finish second at the Augustana Fall Regional Preview.

The two-day, 11-team event was played Saturday and Sunday at The Falls at Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa.

UNK had efforts of 312 and 307 to trail only host Augustana (609). The Lopers finished ahead of seven Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and MIAA foes Fort Hays State and Northwest Missouri.

Junior Allison Comer paced UNK with an 8-over par 152 to come in third. Fort Hays' Morgan Brasser was the medalist (148).

Also cracking the top 11 were Lopers Paige Lucero (155) in 10th place and Juliana Botero (152) and Brooke King (156) tied for 11th.

Faviola Gonzalez posted a 160 with Beth Grant shooting a 162.

UNK finishes its fall schedule Oct. 17-18 at the Midwest Classic in Maryville, Mo.