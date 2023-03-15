KEARNEY — The 47th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney women's golf team opened the spring season by finishing second at the Hillcat Classic Tuesday in Owasso, Okla.

The 10-team event was hosted by Rogers State at the par 72 Bailey Ranch G.C.

The Lopers had rounds of 328 and 305 (633) to trail only 37th-ranked Rogers State (609). Missouri Western (634) was one of three teams between 634-637 strokes.

UNK super senior Faviola Gonzalez fired a 5-over par 77 on Monday and was in second place but had to withdraw on Tuesday due to injury.

Rogers State had the top two finishers in Lydia Sitorus (150) and Raquel Flores (151).

Loper Juliana Botero Molina tied for fourth (154) to lead UNK and junior Allison Comer came in 14th place (160). Freshman Beth Grant tied for 18th (163).

Also for UNK, Paige Lucero shot a 164, Brooke King a 168 and Sofia Laserna a (172).

UNK heads to Warrensburg, Mo., on Monday for the annual Midwest Intercollegiate.