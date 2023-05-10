LARCHWOOD, Iowa — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's golf team has reached the NCAA Division II Championships for the first time in the 28-year history of the program.

The Lopers carded a school-record 54-hole score of 886 to finish third at the Central Regional the Falls at Grand Falls Casino near Sioux Falls, S.D.

The top three teams and the top two individuals not on one of those teams advance to the NCAA Championships May 16-20 at the Fox Run Club near St. Louis.

The Lopers, who led the tournament through the first two rounds, posted rounds of 289, 298 and 299 to break the previous 54-hole mark by 33 strokes. The first-round score was also a school record.

Fourth-ranked Henderson (Ark.) State fired a 2-under 286 Wednesday to win the tournament with a 877 score. Tournament host Augustana tallied a 291 to finish with an 885 total

Central Missouri (898) was a distant fourth in the nine-team regional.

UNK junior Allison Comer placed fifth with a 2-over-par 218 (70-76-72). Senior Paige Lucero tied for 12th with a 273 (72-76-75) and super senior Faviola Gonzalez tied for 16th at 225 (75-73-77).

Not far behind, sophomore Juliana Botero Molina tied for 20th at 226 (77-74-75) and sophomore Brooke King tied for 23rd at 227 (72-75-80).

The previous 54-hole individual UNK mark was a 224, set by Gonzalez and King in two tourneys this year. The former team mark of 919 was set in the fall at the D2 Invite in Florida.

Yasmin Hang of Northeastern State was the medalist 212.