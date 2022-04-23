UNK golfers lead entering final round of MIAA Tournament

NEWTON, Kan. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s golf team has a 15-stroke lead heading into the final day of the MIAA Championships in Newton, Kansas.

The 11-team, three-day tournament began Thursday at the par 72 Sand Creek Station Golf Course. The tourney winner automatically advances to NCAA Central Regionals May 4-7 in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

The Lopers were in good position to reach the NCAA tournament but is now in line to record the biggest tourney win in school-history. The program began in 1995 and did win the 2006 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship in a field that included several new golf programs.

UNK has carded rounds of 304 and 310 (614) to set the pace for the field. UNK was as low as seventh midway through Thursday’s first round but rocketed up the leader board and never relinquished its lead on Day 2. Central Oklahoma (629) is in second.

For the Lopers, Colombian freshman Juliana Botero Molina is in third (153), Puerto Rico senior Faviola Gonzalez (79-77) and Kansas sophomore Allison Comer (76-80) are tied for 10th (156) and Kansas freshman Brooke King is tied for 13th (157; 82-75).

Central Oklahoma’s Susana Olivares is in the lead (150) with Central Missouri’s Claire Solovic a shot back.

Also for the Lopers, Arizona junior Paige Lucero is tied for 25th (162; 74-88). Her first round, a career-best score, included four birdies and nine pars.