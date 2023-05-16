EUREKA, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's golf team came away from the first day of the NCAA Division II Championships tied for 11th place in the 18-team field.

The Lopers posted a four-player total of 303 to be tied with Tiffin University in a tightly-packed field.

Nova Southeastern carded a 284 to lead the field with Findlay and Anderson tied for second at 292.

For the Lopers, Paige Lucero carded the low round of the day, a 74, and Brooke King posted a 75.

Allison Comer and Juliana Botero-Molina rounded out the team score with 77s while No. 1 player Faviola Gonzalez shot a 78.

The 54-hole stroke-play portion of the tournament continues Wednesday and Thursday with the top eight teams advancing to a match-play style tournament.