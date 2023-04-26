JOPLIN, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's golf team shot a 54-hole score of 966 to place fourth at the MIAA Championships Wednesday in Joplin, Mo.

UNK had rounds of 332, 315 and 319 to trail only 22nd-ranked Central Missouri (936), Rogers State (939) and Northeastern State (959).

Senior Faviola Gonzalez set a new UNK record by just completing Wednesday's final round. It marked her 90th as a Loper, surpassing the previous Loper standard of 89 played by Samantha Crawford from 2015-18. Gonzalez had another strong showing, tying for 15th with a 54-hole score of 239.

Northwest Missouri's Paige Hoffman earned medalist honors with an 8-over par 224. She was a stroke ahead of Central Missouri's Nicole Rallo.

UNK junior Allison Comer also finished in a tie for 15th place while sophomore Juliana Botero Molina finished in 18th place (240). Also for the Lopers, senior Paige Lucero tied for 29th (248) with sophomore Brooke King shot a 254.

UNK is in good shape to make NCAA Regionals, the first phase of the NCAA Championships, when the field is announced on Monday. The Lopers were ranked sixth in the region last week with nine bids up for grabs.