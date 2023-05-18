EUREKA, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's golf team shot the second lowest 54-hole score (917) in school history to finish 13th at the NCAA Division II Championships Thursday in Eureka, Mo.

The top eight teams in the 18-team tournament advanced to a match-play bracket that will determine a national champion on Saturday.

The Lopers had efforts of 303, 306 and 308 to come in ahead of five teams including 14th-ranked Limestone (S.C.), 26th-ranked and home standing Missouri-St. Louis and 41st-ranked and region rival Augustana.

The 917 trails only the 866 UNK carded at the NCAA Central Regional last week in Iowa.

Second-ranked Dallas Baptist (874) and West Texas A&M (877) placed first and second, respectively, with Nova Southeastern's Olivia Gronborg (6-under 210) the medalist. The eighth and final team spot went to 16th-ranked Cal State East Bay (895).

Arizona senior Paige Lucero finished her UNK career with a team-best 2-over 74 on Thursday. The effort helped her place a team-best 38th overall with a 227 score that ranks seventh in school history. The four-year starter is seventh in career rounds (76) and ninth in career stroke average (81.78).

Colombian sophomore Juliana Botero Molina posted a 229, sophomore Brooke King shot a 232 and junior Allison Comer posted a233.

Comer had the highlight of the day, scoring a hole-in-one on the 160-yard, par-3 sixth hole. King had a hole-in-one last week at regionals.

Wrapping up a five-year Loper career, Puerto Rico senior Faviola Gonzalez had a 76 in her final round. Gonzalez leaves UNK with a bevy of records including career rounds played (96), career stroke average (78.41) and 18-hole score (67).