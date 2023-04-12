KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's golf team rallied for a fifth-place finish Tuesday at the 54-hole Virginia Laas Invitational in Joplin, Missouri.

The 17-team field played 36 holes Monday with the final 18 on Tuesday.

Ranked fifth in the most recent NCAA Regional Rankings, the Lopers carded a 341 early on Monday to sit in 14th place. They moved up five spots after round two (323) and then vaulted up four spots on Tuesday (314) while finishing with a 978 total.

Northeastern State, ranked sixth in the region, came in fourth (970).

Sixth-ranked Henderson (Ark.) State shot a 916 to win by five strokes over Central Missouri with Rogers State (938) third.

UNK sophomore Juliana Botero Molina tied for 23rd, shooting a 242. Brooke King six spots back (245). Henderson's Jinna Boonbumroongsuk (217) was the medalist by nine strokes.

Also for the Lopers, super senior Faviola Gonzalez shot a 247, junior Allison Comer a 248, senior Paige Lucero a 252 and freshman Beth Grant a 265.