WARRENSBURG, Mo. – The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's golf team shot a 36-hole 662 to finish in fifth place at the Midwest Intercollegiate Tuesday in Warrensburg, Missouri.

The 14-team event was played at the par-70 Mules National Golf Club.

Conditions were less than ideal as tee times were pushed back on both days due to weather. The average round was an 87 on Monday and an 85.5 on Tuesday.

Central Missouri, the host and ranked 26th, shot a 621 to win with No. 32 Augustana (627) and Southwestern Oklahoma State (628) close behind.

UNK junior Allison Comer shot a 162 to tie for 18th place. Redshirt freshman Sofia Laserna Murra, playing for the UNK 'B' team, was one stroke back.

Augie's Molly Stevens was the medalist, shooting a 153 and winning a playoff with UCM's Hayley Jones.

Also for the Lopers, senior Faviola Gonzalez and sophomore Juliana Botero Molina shot 164. Sophia Coleman was the second low Loper from the "B" squad, carding a 169.

UNK's "B" team shot a 685, defeating varsity squads from Lincoln, Quincy (Ill.), William Jewell (Mo.) and Upper Iowa and NAIA-member William Woods (Mo.).