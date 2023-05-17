EUREKA, Mo. – The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's golf team is sitting in 12th place going into the today's final round of the NCAA Division II Championships in Eureka, Mo.

UNK shot a 303 on Tuesday and came back with a 306 on Wednesday to trail eighth-place Cal State San Marcos (596). The top eight teams after the third round advance to a bracket tournament to determine the champion.

Third-ranked Nova Southeastern (Fla.)fired a 302 on Tuesday after a tourney-leading 284 in round one.

Second-ranked Dallas Baptist (580) is in the lead with defending national champion Findlay of Ohio three strokes back and NSU six shots off the lead.

For UNK, Colombian sophomore Juliana Botero Molina shot a 1-over 73 on Wednesday and is tied for 32nd with a 6-over 150. Third-ranked Olivia Gronborg of Nova Southeastern leads with a 7-under 137.

Showing great balance, three Lopers — Arizona senior Paige Lucero (74-79), Kansas junior Allison Comer (77-76) and Kansas sophomore Brooke King (75-78) — are tied at 153. Senior Faviola Gonzalez of Puerto Rico is at 162.