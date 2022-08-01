UNK golfer leads state amateur

LINCOLN — University of Nebraska at Kearney junior Allison Comer put together a flawless round to lead the 48th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship after Monday's first round at Wilderness Ridge Country Club in Lincoln.

Comer, from Overland Park, Kansas, played a bogey-free round and added three birdies to shoot a 68 on the par-71 course. She led by two strokes entering today's second round over a couple of decorated players, Wahoo's Haley Thiele and Elkhorn's Megan Whittaker.

Thiele, the 2017 and 2019 champion, and Whittaker, the reigning Nebraska Women's Match Play Champion, were tied at 70.

Husker golfer Miu Takahashi shot 72 and was in fourth. Three players were tied for fifth at 73, including the two-time defending champion, Danica Badura of Aurora, two-time NGA champion Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha, and another UNK golfer, Brooke King, also of Overland Park..

Wahoo's Lindsey Thiele, Papillion's Sydney Taake and Lincoln's Ellynne Honnens rounded out the Top 10, tied for eighth at 76.