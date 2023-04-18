The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's golf team shot the seventh lowest 36-hole score in school-history with a 611 to tie for third place at the annual Wildcat Classic Tuesday in Wayne.

A slow start led to a 312 in the tournament opening round on Monday, but UNK rebounded for a 299 on Tuesday, the 11th sub-300 round in program history.

Faviola Gonzalez finished fourth with a 4-over par score of 148, shooting 74 both rounds, leading the Lopers.

Juliana Botero Molina tied for ninth with a 152, shooting a 70 on Tuesday after an opening 82.

The strong scores finished the regular season for UNK ahead of the MIAA Championships on Monday in Joplin, Mo. at Eagle Creek.