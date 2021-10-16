UNK goes to the air to beat Emporia State

EMPORIA, Kan. — Junior quarterback TJ Davis threw for a career-high 307 yards, the defense made two stands inside the 10-yard line and No. 21 University of Nebraska at Kearney survived a late on-side kick recovery by Emporia State to win 42-35 Saturday in Kansas.

The Lopers improve to 6-1 and moved into first place in the MIAA standings as No. 2 Northwest Missouri State lost to Washburn, 17-16, to drop to 5-1. UNK travels to Northwest on Oct. 30.

UNK and ESU (3-4) have seen the majority of their games decided by seven points or less this year and nothing changed Saturday as the teams combined for 77 points, 1,128 yards of offense, 10 punts and three turnovers

Emporia State jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and had a 21-7 lead in the second quarter..

“You look at the first quarter. I knew going in its hard to simulate what they do offensively … the tempo, the pass rush. They get the ball spot they are running another play,” said UNK head coach Josh Lynn. “It’s not what we see the rest of the year and with some injuries in the secondary it’s kind of a nightmare for us. But what I’m extremely proud of is that we adjusted.”