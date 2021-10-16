UNK goes to the air to beat Emporia State

EMPORIA, Kan. — Junior quarterback TJ Davis threw for a career-high 307 yards, the defense made two stands inside the 10-yard line and No. 21 University of Nebraska at Kearney survived a late on-side kick recovery by Emporia State to win 42-35 Saturday in Kansas.
The Lopers improve to 6-1 and moved into first place in the MIAA standings as No. 2 Northwest Missouri State lost to Washburn, 17-16, to drop to 5-1. UNK travels to Northwest on Oct. 30.
UNK and ESU (3-4) have seen the majority of their games decided by seven points or less this year and nothing changed Saturday as the teams combined for 77 points, 1,128 yards of offense, 10 punts and three turnovers
Emporia State jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and had a 21-7 lead in the second quarter..
“You look at the first quarter. I knew going in its hard to simulate what they do offensively … the tempo, the pass rush. They get the ball spot they are running another play,” said UNK head coach Josh Lynn. “It’s not what we see the rest of the year and with some injuries in the secondary it’s kind of a nightmare for us. But what I’m extremely proud of is that we adjusted.”
The game changed late in the first half with ESU leading 21-14 and knocking on the door. However, the Lopers stuffed the Hornets on three plays from the one to give the ball back to the offense, which responded with a 98-yard drive to tie the score.
The drive featured a 41-yard completion from Davis to senior back Dayton Sealey and a 37-yard touchdowns pass from true freshman receiver AJ McPhee to junior receiver Cody Nelson.
UNK got another key stop early in the third as a fourth-and-9 pass from ESU quarterback Braden Gleason fell incomplete at the Loper 26. Junior inside linebacker Jimmy Harrison applied the pressure to force Gleason to throw quickly. Gleason finished 37 of 62 for 371 yards.
“In the second half we got going offensively. TJ threw the ball well .. We had guys run down the field wide open and TJ made the throws,” said Lynn.
The Lopers were poised to break the tie early in the third quarter but fumbled at Emporia’s 1-yard line. However, UNK safety Darius Swanson picked off Gleason soon after, leading to a 7-yard scoring run by senior back Montrez Jackson.
It capped a 31-yard drive and UNK didn’t trail again.
Scoring passes of 42 yards to Sealey and 37 yards to sophomore cruiser Thomas Tews gave UNK a 42-21 lead with 9:14 to play.
Then Emporia rallied again. Gleason directing a 10-play, 68-yard drive to make it a two-score game with 7:07 remaining.
The Hornets put together a 10-play, 62-yard drive that stalled at the 7-yard line when a fourth-and-6 pass fell incomplete, but their next possession took just 32 seconds to put a touchdown on the board with less than a minute left.
“In the fourth quarter we got conservative defensively. As a coaching staff we talked and wanted to make the grind and eat up clock. We made them use all their timeouts but credit them for scoring and then getting the onside kick,” Lynn said.
Emporia recovered the on-sides kick at the Loper 49, but couldn’t get a first down.
UNK tallied a season-high 519 yards of total offense. Davis completed 12 of 19 passes with Sealey catching five passes for 152 yards. Davis ran for 23 times for 96 yards and one TD, making this his fourth straight game with four scores.
For Emporia State, Canaan Brooks ran 30 times for 151 yards and two scores and Zimmerman had nine catches for 99 yards.
The Lincoln Blue Tigers (0-6) come to Foster Field Saturday at 2 p.m.