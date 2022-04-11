UNK freshman breaks 33-year record in 10k-meters at Wichita meet

WICHITA, Kan. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team had 13 top-five finishes and eight all-time Top 10 efforts during the weekend at the K.T. Woodman Classic at Wichita State.

Late Friday night, Kearney redshirt freshman Grace Bonsall broke a 33-year old Loper record in the 10,000-meter run with a time of 35:34.80, winning by more than 30 seconds. The effort easily surpasses the old record of 35:55.7, set by five-time NAIA All-American Paula West in April 1989.

Freshman Mara Hemmer took second in the 800 (2:16.57) and 1,500 (4:32.37). Her time Friday in the 1,500 ranks third in school history.

Senior Destiny Reinke was one of three Lopers in steeplechase top 10. Her third-place time of 11:20.36 bumps her up a spot to fourth in the UNK record books.

Also on the women’s side, sophomore Jaida McEwen won the javelin (142-7), senior Anna Squiers was third in the discus (153-0) and sophomore Abby Everitt sixth in the high jump (5-4.25).

The Loper men saw junior Seth Simonson finish second (1:52.52) and junior Luke Stuckey third (1:52.60) in the 800. Sophomore Brayden Sorensen finished runner-up in the high jump with a season-best jump of 7 feet, 1/2 inch. Justin Vrooman was fourth in the 10,000 (30:18.61), sophomore Micah Swedberg (48.29) came in fifth in the 400 and senior Andrew Schuller came in fifth in the hammer throw (186-3).

On Friday, UNK will host the Loper Invitational at Kearney High with field events at 11 a.m. and running events at 3 p.m. Select distance runners will head to California to take part in the Mount Sac Relays and Bryan Clay Invitational.