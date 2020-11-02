UNK football snaps losing streak with Pittsburg State

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Sophomore quarterback TJ Davis ran for four touchdowns and the defense made a last minute stand to help the University of Nebraska at Kearney hold off Pittsburg State, 31-26, Saturday afternoon in Kansas.
With the win UNK snapped a 12-game, 37-year losing streak to the Gorillas, who were led by first-year head coach Brian Wright. The Lopers’ last win over Pitt came in 1983, 27-13.
Davis, the 2019 MIAA Freshman of the Year, had scoring runs of 4, 1, 2 and 1 yards to stake UNK to a 31-20 lead that was still on the board with less than 2 minutes remaining. The Lopers’ last score was set up after Pitt’s freshman punter dropped the snap deep in Gorilla territory.
However, the Gorillas got a 31-yard scoring strike from quarterback Mak Sexton to Christian Carter with 1:47 left. Pitt missed the ensuing two-point conversion after they missed a kicked PAT earlier and had a 20-yard field goal blocked at the 3:25 mark.
The Gorillas appeared to recover an on-sides kick but UNK had called timeout right before the ball was put in play. While UNK recovered the next on-sides kick they fumbled on the very next play from scrimmage.
Pitt then used completions of 9 and 13 yards and then a 17-yard run to move the ball right outside the Loper red zone. Out of timeouts, the Gorillas went to the air and four passes fell incomplete. UNK senior cornerback Terrell Williams broke up a likely TD on second down with sophomore end Tell Spies applying key pressure on fourth down.
“I am extremely happy with our guys. Ugly win … but an ugly win is a good win,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said. “Extremely happy with the way we prepared. First game of the year, October 31st, COVID year, went to Pittsburg, Kansas, which is an extremely tough place to play. They have a lot of tradition and we came away with the victory.”
Davis led an offense that tallied 441 yards of total offense, was 10 of 15 on third down and was plus-13 minutes in time of possession. He carried the ball 21 times for 91 yards.
Senior back Dayton Sealey gained 105 yards on 21 carries and junior Montrez Jackson, moving from receiver to the backfield this year, had 10 carries for 48 yards.
UNK had a 16-play, 95-yard scoring drive to end the first half and went 62 yards in six plays to start the third quarter.
“Their whole game plan was to stop (TJ). They were going to be OK with our interior run game, 2 yards and a cloud of dust. That’s what we have to do sometimes,” Lynn said.
The Loper defense made fourth down stops at its own 5- and 26-yard lines and broke up eight passes. Sexton was 25 of 46 for 398 yards and three scores with Carter catching eight passes for 153 yards and Dylan White catching five passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
UNK senior safety Blake Bubak had a team-high nine tackles. Williams was credited with five tackles and three pass break-ups.
The Lopers host Chadron State (2-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday. Both of the Eagles’ victories are over South Dakota Mines.
UNK 31, Pittsburg State 26
Score by Quarters
UNK (1-0)3 7 7 14 — 31
PSU (0-1)7 0 7 12 — 26
First Quarter
PSU — Tyler Adkins 2 run (Jaden Snyder kick) 7:38
UNK — Junior Gonzalez 22 FG, 3:42
Second Quarter
UNK — TJ Davis 4 run (Gonzalez kick), 0:22.
Third Quarter
UNK — Davis 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 12:15
PSU — Dylan White 72 pass from Mak Sexton (Snyder kick) 11:25
Fourth Quarter
UNK — Davis 2 run (Gonzalez kick) 14:57.
PSU — Jalen Martin 19 pass from Sexton (kick failed), 11:50
UNK — Davis 1 run (Gonzalez kick) 6:32
PSU — Christian Carter 31 pass from Sexton (pass failed) 1:47
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — UNK: Tayton Sealey 21-105, TJ Davis 21-91, Montrez Jackson 10-48, Joe Stiffend 9-34, Garrett Meyer 4-12, Team 1-3. PSU: Tyler adkins 15-71, Drew Winn 10-61, Mak Sexton 2-9, Christian Carter 1-4, D. Stadlman 1-(-13).
PASSING — UNK: TJ Davis 5-10-0, 154 yds. PSU: Mak Sexton 25-46-0, 398 yds.
RECEIVING — UNK: Michael Koch 2-90, Xavier Jackson 2-56, Dayton Sealey 1-8. PSU: Christian Carter 8-153, Dylan White 5-105, Jalen Martin 7-58, Kaizer Newll 1-29, Devon Garrison 1-13.
