UNK football snaps losing streak with Pittsburg State

“I am extremely happy with our guys. Ugly win … but an ugly win is a good win,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said. “Extremely happy with the way we prepared. First game of the year, October 31st, COVID year, went to Pittsburg, Kansas, which is an extremely tough place to play. They have a lot of tradition and we came away with the victory.”

Davis led an offense that tallied 441 yards of total offense, was 10 of 15 on third down and was plus-13 minutes in time of possession. He carried the ball 21 times for 91 yards.

Senior back Dayton Sealey gained 105 yards on 21 carries and junior Montrez Jackson, moving from receiver to the backfield this year, had 10 carries for 48 yards.

UNK had a 16-play, 95-yard scoring drive to end the first half and went 62 yards in six plays to start the third quarter.

“Their whole game plan was to stop (TJ). They were going to be OK with our interior run game, 2 yards and a cloud of dust. That’s what we have to do sometimes,” Lynn said.

The Loper defense made fourth down stops at its own 5- and 26-yard lines and broke up eight passes. Sexton was 25 of 46 for 398 yards and three scores with Carter catching eight passes for 153 yards and Dylan White catching five passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns.