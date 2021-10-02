UNK football not underestimating Fort Hays, in spite of record

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Defensively, the Lopers are second in pass efficiency (117.8), pass completion percentage (52.7) and tied for second in fewest rushing touchdowns allowed (3).

The Tigers rank higher in total offense, averaging nearly 500 yards per game, and total defense, giving up 330 yards per game.

“It’s your typical Fort Hays defense, big up front and really physical — really physical linebackers,” Lynn said. Offensively, “everything starts with a quarterback. He is a fifth-year kid who has been All-MIAA everything in previous years. I really think he’s probably the best pocket passer in our league.”

Quarterback Chance Fuller has completed 60% of his passes for 1,165 yards and nine touchdowns. He has nearly 5,700 career passing yards and 51 touchdown passes.

He is protected by a line that Lynn says is “as big as we’ve seen. They’re huge.”

The line is anchored by 6-foot-7, 400-pound tackle Kristopher Stroughter and 330-pound All-MIAA tackle Amari Angram-Bolden.

Fort Hays State has held superiority over the Lopers since UNK joined the MIAA. However, five of the eight games in that stretch were decided by 10 points or less.