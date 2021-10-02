UNK football not underestimating Fort Hays, in spite of record

KEARNEY — After three one-score wins and two last-minute come-from-behind touchdowns, the University of Nebraska at Kearney football team is looking to relax and take a little breather.
This is the wrong week for that.
The Lopers, now 4-0 for the first time since 2011, and ranked 12th in the nation, are back on the road today (Saturday) to face rival Fort Hays State. ... On Homecoming weekend in Hays, Kan.
In spite of their 2-2 record, UNK coach Josh Lynn sees Fort Hays State as being another standard-issue MIAA football team.
“They’re all tough,” he said
The Tigers have upper-echelon pedigree. They lost to No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri 15-7, and to Missouri Western in a game where the Griffons scored two defensive touchdowns and set up a third score with an interception return deep into Fort Hays territory.
Since then, the Tigers have beaten Lincoln 72-0 and Missouri Southern 42-21.
“They’re playing really good defense and putting up points. That’s good football,” Lynn said.
The Lopers are playing good football, too. UNK leads the MIAA in rushing yards (272.8), rushing attempts (203) and rushing touchdowns (11). The Lopers are second in the league in yards per carry (5.4) and passing efficiency (170.9).
Defensively, the Lopers are second in pass efficiency (117.8), pass completion percentage (52.7) and tied for second in fewest rushing touchdowns allowed (3).
The Tigers rank higher in total offense, averaging nearly 500 yards per game, and total defense, giving up 330 yards per game.
“It’s your typical Fort Hays defense, big up front and really physical — really physical linebackers,” Lynn said. Offensively, “everything starts with a quarterback. He is a fifth-year kid who has been All-MIAA everything in previous years. I really think he’s probably the best pocket passer in our league.”
Quarterback Chance Fuller has completed 60% of his passes for 1,165 yards and nine touchdowns. He has nearly 5,700 career passing yards and 51 touchdown passes.
He is protected by a line that Lynn says is “as big as we’ve seen. They’re huge.”
The line is anchored by 6-foot-7, 400-pound tackle Kristopher Stroughter and 330-pound All-MIAA tackle Amari Angram-Bolden.
Fort Hays State has held superiority over the Lopers since UNK joined the MIAA. However, five of the eight games in that stretch were decided by 10 points or less.
“In 2018, we played OK and had a chance to win. In 2019 they jumped on us quick and part of that was ... we didn’t play well and secondary. We have to generate a pass rush and, offensively, take our shots and we get them,” Lynn said.
Quarterback TJ Davis has been the one taking the shots offensively. Limited to 45 rushing yards by Central Missouri, he still scored two rushing touchdowns and passed for two more. He has completed 64 percent of his passes this year.
Defensively, junior safety Darius Swanson is the leading tackler with 33 and he has broken up three passes.
UNK has won seven straight dating back to the Mineral Water Bowl in 2019.
“We’ll take a victory any way we’ll get it. Obviously, whenever you’d like to close it out a little bit sooner but, as long as we keep going we’ll do whatever it takes to hang on,” Lynn said.