UNK football fans get good look at new Lopers

Without its two most experienced running backs, Dayton Sealey and Montrez Jackson who were held out because of minor injuries, the Loper offense went for 325 yards on 63 carries and passed for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

“Our two veterans, didn’t go today, but as you can see, I think we got a good little stable there behind them. Garrett Meyer, you can’t give the kid more credit, I mean he comes in every single scrimmage and does great things and he did a good job for us today.”

Meyer had three carries for 24 yards while Derrick Strongs, a freshman from Illinois, was the leading rusher with 80 yards on 13 carries.

Ten players caught passes, none grabbing more than two.

“That’s a deeper room than we’ve had in the previous year so that’s a good sign and everyone’s doing a good job,” Lynn said.

Among the receivers Lynn listed as having good practices and scrimmages was freshman Landon Thompson of Columbus, who had two catches for 28 yards and a touchdown. Others were Michael Koch, Xavier Jackson and Malik Fofana.

Freshman defensive back Matty Bartels from Aurora, Colorado, and freshman outside linebacker Nathan Pesek from Millard, were the leading tacklers with seven each.