UNK football fans get good look at new Lopers

KEARNEY — If anything, University of Nebraska at Kearney football fans got to see a lot of new faces in Saturday’s Homecoming scrimmage at Foster Field.
They saw some familiar faces, too.
Starting with a 65-yard touchdown dash by quarterback T.J. Davis, the Lopers displayed some offensive firepower.
Coach Josh Lynn said he was happy with way the quarterbacks ran the ball — Davis finished with 78 yards on four carries and Shaun Ross, a transfer from Fort Hays State, gained 77 yards on 13 carries, including a 36-yard touchdown. And sophomore Riley Harms, expected to be the first off the bench, ran for one touchdown and passed for another.
“I thought we moved the ball well offensively. I thought our first defense played really well. I think it was a really good back-and-forth scrimmage,” Lynn said.
The scrimmage was a public display, sort of a fall camp wrap-up. But now the Lopers will look forward to a four-game season starting Oct. 31 at Pittsburg State.
“I will still continue to get everybody work. However, I think our focus is on Oct. 31 versus Pittsburg State,” Lynn said. “More so than anything else this season, we’ve got to continue to get better every week.”
The scrimmage was set up for 100 plays - offense vs. defense - and resulted in six touchdowns.
Without its two most experienced running backs, Dayton Sealey and Montrez Jackson who were held out because of minor injuries, the Loper offense went for 325 yards on 63 carries and passed for 170 yards and two touchdowns.
“Our two veterans, didn’t go today, but as you can see, I think we got a good little stable there behind them. Garrett Meyer, you can’t give the kid more credit, I mean he comes in every single scrimmage and does great things and he did a good job for us today.”
Meyer had three carries for 24 yards while Derrick Strongs, a freshman from Illinois, was the leading rusher with 80 yards on 13 carries.
Ten players caught passes, none grabbing more than two.
“That’s a deeper room than we’ve had in the previous year so that’s a good sign and everyone’s doing a good job,” Lynn said.
Among the receivers Lynn listed as having good practices and scrimmages was freshman Landon Thompson of Columbus, who had two catches for 28 yards and a touchdown. Others were Michael Koch, Xavier Jackson and Malik Fofana.
Freshman defensive back Matty Bartels from Aurora, Colorado, and freshman outside linebacker Nathan Pesek from Millard, were the leading tacklers with seven each.
The defense took a hit with graduation and Lynn said the inside linebacker position, where last year’s leading tackler Sal Silvio departed, is his biggest concern.
“Quinn Bruhmer seemed like to do a good job and Jayceye Nutter had a good day. But, as we move forward, I think that’s big.”
The defense forced seven three-and-out series, recorded 10 tackles for loss and had two sacks by linebackers Carson Pilkington of Elkhorn South and Cameron Raffaeli from Ogallala.
@HubSports_Buck
