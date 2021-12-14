UNK, football coach Josh Lynn agree to contract extension

“I want to point out that these series of contract extensions are a direct reflection of Coach Lynn’s performance and commitment to the University. In a day and age when loyalty to an institution and student-athletes is rare, many forget that some of the greatest and most memorable experiences in life result from the relationships coaches have with their players, alumni, and fans,” Bauer said. “If loyalty is the heart and soul of meaningful relationships, then the architect and leader who laid the foundation, and created plans for the rise of Loper Football, have shown us the full extent of his character. As a result, I thank Coach Lynn for his leadership and allegiance to our team, alumni and fans, and to the University of Nebraska at Kearney.”