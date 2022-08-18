 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK football 14th in D-II coaches poll

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team is ranked 14th in the American Football Coaches Association Division II Top 25 preseason poll.

UNK, which finished 2021 ranked 15th, received 318 points. Fellow MIAA members Northwest Missouri State (2nd), Washburn (29th) and Pittsburg State (31st) are also listed in the poll.

The Lopers host Pittsburg State Sept. 8, visit Washburn Sept. 17 and host Northwest on Oct. 29.

Defending national champion Ferris (Mich.) State received all 30 first-place votes and 750 points to be the overwhelming No. 1 pick. Northwest Missouri was a distant second at 661 points with Valdosta (Ga.) State and Colorado School of Mines close behind.

