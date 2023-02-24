KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's tennis team battled for two hours but eventually lost to top-ranked and five-time defending national champion Barry (Fla.) University, 4-0, Friday night in the first round of the ITA Division II National Women's Indoor Team Championship at the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center.

The eighth-seeded Lopers (8-3) face fourth-seed and seventh-ranked Indianapolis at 2:30 p.m., Saturday in one consolation match. UIndy fell to fifth-seed and fourth-ranked Hawaii Pacific, 4-0.

On the other side of the bracket, third-seeded St. Leo (Fla.) outlasted fourth-seeded Flagler (Fla.), 4-2, with seventh-seed North Georgia sweeping second-seed and MIAA member Central Oklahoma.

Playing one of the best opponents in program history, UNK more than battled in front of a nice weekend crowd. The Lopers threatened to take the doubles point, did win at three doubles, and then put up fights in the singles lineup.

"After the match all I said to them was 'girls this is the start of our weekend. We didn't come here to play Barry. We came here to perform well over the whole weekend.' Tonight, we were composed, focused and they were fighting," said Loper head coach Scott Shafer. "That'll be the challenge for the rest of the weekend. It's easy to get up for the No. 1 team in the country."

UNK's No. 3 doubles team of Alexis Bernthal and Merci Hood tallied five of the last six points to beat Barry' pair from Austria and China, 6-2. UNK juniors Melisa Becerra and Jazmin Zamorano had things tied at four in the top spot before falling 6-4. Masha Hatouka and Narindra Ranaivo trailed 4-3 at No. 2 and then lost by three.

In singles, Bernthal led 3-0 lead before losing a tie-break 7-4. Becerra faced the top-ranked player in D2, Deniz Khazan, and lost by a 6-4, 6-2 score.